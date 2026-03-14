Zach Braff has spoken out regarding rumors that he's in a relationship with an AI chatbot.

The actor took to social media to quash any speculation that he's having romantic relations with a bot, explaining that while it's an upcoming storyline in Scrubs, it's definitely not his reality outside of acting.

"I'm not dating a chatbot," Braff wrote online.

"I can't believe I have to type these words. It is a storyline in an upcoming ep of Scrubs. Maybe it came from that? Not sure. But not me. Love, The guy not dating his chatbot. Please update all gossip sites."

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Braff also shared screengrabs of a podcast hosted by Max Silvestri, Jenny Slate, and Gabe Liedman, called I Need You Guys. On one particular episode in 2025, the hosts were joined by Kumail Nanjiani.

During the ep, they discussed 'a prominent Hollywood actor dating a chatbot'.

"There's a well-known actor who is currently in a romantic relationship with his AI chatbot," Silvestri said.

"And [he] brings the chatbot with him places and talks to the chatbot. I think on the phone or computer or whatever."

When asked how well known the actor was, he added: "Very. As near A-list as TV can get you.

"This person's also done films."

Braff addressed rumors he's dating a chat bot (Julian Hamilton/FilmMagic)

Nanjiani then asked: "Is he self-aware about how f***ing weird it is, or he thinks it's okay?"

To which Silvestri said: "From my understanding, the little bit I've heard, is that there is a self-awareness, but in kind of like a, 'Yeah, sorry you're not on board with the future' [way]."

Silvestri then text Nanjiani the name of the actor, to which Nanjiani said: "Perfect! I will say, good description, not A-list."

Braff later added on his Stories: "I feel like now is a good time to be kind to people."

Silvestri has now responded to Braff's posts, explaining: "Have never mentioned this man's name in my life. Aren't there more important stories in the world right now? Between tariffs and energy prices, the average American can barely afford to charge their girlfriend."

Braff quashed the rumors (Instagram/@zachbraff)

Braff was previously dating actor Florence Pugh for three years between 2019 and 2022.

While appearing on an episode of Louis Theroux's podcast, The Louis Theroux Podcast, Pugh defended their 21-year age gap, telling Louis: "With relationships and with romance in this world, it doesn't matter how much you speak on it or how little you speak on it.

"People don't care. They want a story. They sort of want a reality show. So, it doesn't really matter how much you say you love someone or how much they make you happy. If they don't like them and it doesn't fit that image that they want of you, they don't care. I think that hurt me.

"I stood up for it and I stood up for him and I stood up for me just being allowed to do whatever the f**k I wanted to do."