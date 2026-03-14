Strict rule Oscar winners must follow after receiving award

The pinnacle of the movie awards season is finally here, with the good, the bad, and the unlikely to win of Hollywood donning their best couture and taking to the red carpet in the hopes of bagging that all-important Oscar.

Many will be hoping to stop Ryan Coogler's vampire horror flick Sinners from capitalizing on its record-breaking 16 Academy Award nominations, as well as Paul Thomas Anderson's black comedy One Battle After Another which has received nods in 13 categories.

But when the roughly 50 Oscar statuettes are handed out across the 24 categories, recognizing filmmaking excellence from makeup to the highly-anticipated award for best picture, many are people unaware that they come with strings attached.

There are actually a number of 'regulations' passed down by the Academy that have even been tested, and reinforced, in court that stipulate exactly what each winner is allowed to do with their gold-coated statuette - and one of these rules is particularly strict.

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You can buy knock-off Oscars in any Hollywood souvenir shop, but the only way to get your hands on a real one is to win it (Getty Stock Image)

Under basically no circumstances are any of the Oscar winners allowed to sell, or in any other way dispose of, their Academy Award. This has been in place since 1951, although, there is one exception to this rule.

It might seem surprising that there would even need to be a rule regarding selling these highly coveted 'Awards of Merit', some of which have been awarded every year since the Academy Awards began in 1929.

But there are a number of reasons that an Oscar might change hands, though legally the main one is if it is bequeathed to someone else after death. Which the Academy is perfectly fine with, so long as they don't then try to sell it.

Or, they might just be particularly strapped for cash. Yet either way, the regulations state that selling it is simply not allowed, unless they let the Academy purchase it back for just a dollar.

Sinners has received a record-breaking 16 Oscar nominations (Nick Agro/Academy Museum Foundation via Getty Images)

The rules say: "Award winners shall not sell or otherwise dispose of the Oscar statuette, nor permit it to be sold or disposed of by operation of law, without first offering to sell it to the Academy for the sum of $1.00."

This has even been taken to court, after Joseph Tutalo sold the Oscar that his uncle, Joseph Wright, had won in 1943 for $79,200, but the Academy sued Tutalo and the auction house for breach of contract.

A California judge ruled in their favor and forcined the person who won the auction to return the statue.

The website adds: "This provision shall apply also to the heirs and assigns of Academy Award winners who may acquire a statuette by gift or bequest."

But in a sign that this rule is very much at the discretion of the organizers, in 1999 pop legend Michael Jackson was allowed to purchase the best picture Oscar awarded to David Selznick in 1939 - for a staggering $1.5 million.

2026 Oscars nominations

Best Director





Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler - Sinners

Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Joachim Trier - Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao - Hamnet

Best Adapted Screenplay





Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Train Dreams

Best Original Screenplay





Blue Moon

It Was Just an Accident

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Original Song





'Dear Me' - Diane Warren: Relentless

'Golden' - KPop Demon Hunters

'I Lied to You' - Sinners

'Sweet Dreams of Joy' - Viva Verdi!

'Train Dreams' - Train Dreams

Best Original Score





Bugonia

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best International Feature





It Was Just an Accident

Sentimental Value

Sirât

The Secret Agent

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Animated Feature





Arco

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2

Best Documentary Feature





Come See Me in the Good Light

Cutting Through the Rocks

Mr. Nobody Against Putin

The Alabama Solution

The Perfect Neighbor

Best Costume Design





Avatar: Fire and Ash

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sinners

Best Make-up and Hairstyling





Frankenstein

Kokuho

Sinners

The Smashing Machine

The Ugly Stepsister

Best Production Design





Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Best Sound





Frankenstein

F1

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Sirât

Best Film Editing





F1

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Best Cinematography





Frankenstein

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Visual Effects





Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Jurassic World Rebirth

Sinners

The Lost Bus

Best Live Action Short





A Friend of Dorothy

Butcher's Stain

Jane Austen's Period Drama

The Singers

Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Animated Short





Butterfly

Forevergreen

Retirement Plan

The Girl Who Cried Pearls

The Three Sisters

Best Documentary Short





All the Empty Rooms

Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Children No More: Were and Are Gone

The Devil Is Busy

Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Casting





Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

The Secret Agent

Best Picture





Bugonia

Frankenstein

F1

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Best Actor





Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

Michael B Jordan - Sinners

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Best Actress





Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Best Supporting Actress





Elle Fanning - Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas - Sentimental Value

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku - Sinners

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actor



