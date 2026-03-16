Getting a ticket to a major awards show usually involves starring in a film, or at least being the loved one of someone who has. But there is a secret army of ordinary people who get to go for free.

These normal people have a vital function at these major moments in the Hollywood calendar. That is to say, their job is simply to sit in a celeb's empty seat and not draw attention to themselves, or distract nervous movie stars who are waiting to hear if they've won.

That is not to say that these 'seat fillers' have gone unnoticed, with Neil Patrick Harris walking the aisle in 2015 in search of one of these regular citizens and Amy Schumer mistaking Kirsten Dunst for one on stage in 2022.

But while this might seem like the perfect job for anyone who is film-obsessed, or simply loves sitting down, there are a number of very strict rules that all seat fillers must follow, including one that gives 'Hunger Games vibes.'

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You might have never spotted one, but awards shows are packed with 'seat fillers' (Richard Harbaugh / The Academy via Getty Images)

While this job might seem like an easy way to experience glitz and glamor, a former seat filler has shared their experience at this year's Grammy Awards with People, as well as the five major rules all of these professional sitters had to follow.

First of all, Arjun Manjunath told the publication, these seat fillers have to pay for everything themselves. From travel to accommodation and even their suitably fancy outfits for the big show.

Often, these volunteers will be pulling a 10-hour day and be given just a week's notice that they have been selected. But Manjanath said: “Any opportunity that arises like this, I will jump at it. I will free my schedule if it's something like this.”

Secondly, despite the long hours of waiting around and sitting down, none of the seat fillers are allowed to take their phones with them. This is to prevent them from being tempted to take their own Oscars selfie with the stars.

Manjunath said that the Grammys asked volunteers to drop their phones off in the afternoon, with them only being returned once the whole ceremony was finished in the evening.

Thirdly, and this would be a tough one, all of these people who are working for free are not allowed to eat all day. The only thing they were allowed to consume is water, with Manjunath saying that he was told to 'load up on breakfast' as he wouldn't be eating for the rest of the day.

This is mostly so that randoms are not walking around eating all the canapés and bougie treats made for the great and not so good of Hollywood. This rule is emphasised to those seat fillers sent to the important tables, so they don't steal Gwyneth Paltrow's quiche when they get peckish.

Manjunath said: "They tell you that it’s very strict that you’re not allowed to eat any of the food — anything that’s on the table."

The fourth rule Manjunath had to follow was, of course, meeting the strict dress codes of these highly formal events. Women are told to go for darker colors, with dresses that are 'formal but not overdone', or a formal pantsuit.

Men meanwhile have to wear either a dark colored suit, or a full tuxedo.

Finally, and this one is for the sanity of the nerve-wracked celebs waiting to hear if they've won a life-changing accolade, no seat filler is allowed to initiate conversation with any of the famous faces milling around them.

Manjunath explained: “You can't talk to them unless they talk to you first — only organic interactions. It was very dystopian. Very Hunger Games vibes.”

But then, they did volunteer as tribute.