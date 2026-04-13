Elle Fanning's co-star in the upcoming Margo's Got Money Troubles has shared how their sex scenes in the well-reviewed OnlyFans comedy-drama were treated like stunts that left him feeling 'sore'.

Michael Angarano, 38, performs with Fanning in the pivotal moment that sends her character Margo Millet on the path that ends up with her dressing as an alien and making sexual content to earn some money from the adult content sharing platform.

That is to say, when his character Mark, Margo's married English professor, has sex with her and gets his student pregnant. But despite him and her friends urging Margo to get an abortion, the aspiring writer makes the financially disastrous decision to keep the child.

Ahead of its release on Apple TV on Wednesday, April 15, Oppenheimer actor Angarano has opened up about what it was like shooting sex scenes with his 28-year-old co-star - all while her older sister and co-producer Dakota Fanning was looking on.

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Elle Fanning stars in the highly-reviewed new Apple TV series 'Margo's Got Money Troubles' (Stephanie Augello/Variety via Getty Images)

In an exclusive interview with People, Angarano explained how they went about recording the sex scenes in the raunchy series, saying: “We had rehearsals that were for our sex scenes, but they called it stunt rehearsals, and it was actually kind of fun thinking of it like stunt work.”

He told the publication that the experience had left him feeling 'sore after' but that the intimacy had led to him bonding with Fanning, who he said was 'really fun' to work with.

The former Will & Grace regular also spoke about how stripping off with someone he knew personally added an interesting dynamic, saying: “We've known each other as friends, and, you know … I was really excited to do it with her because it's such a complicated relationship.

“It's so dimensional and heavy, and … I think the show does a really good job of this in general, where it presents very dysfunctional, flawed people, but doesn't really judge them.”

Angarano also shared that he had enjoyed playing the series' foil, adding: “I think a lot of people would cast aspersions about their relationship. It's inappropriate, it's many things, and he does not treat it well, but it was really fun. It was just a really fun thing to explore,”

Michelle Pfeiffer plays Fanning's former Hooters waitress mom as she navigates the world of OnlyFans (Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Margo's Got Money Troubles, adapted from a Rufi Thorpe novel, explores the complicated dynamic between femininity, feminism, and sex work in the modern era of adult influencers and million-dollar incomes for some, and has already received rave reviews from early screenings.

This is perhaps in part due to its award-winning and star-studded cast, with Nick Offerman playing one of his most complex roles to date as Margo's absent former wrester and drug addict father, opposite the inimitable Michelle Pfeiffer as her ex-Hooters waiter mom.

Elle Fanning has explained how she came to star in the nudity-filled TV series, with her older sister Dakota pointing her to the project and even providing support on set.

“She absolutely loved the book and was really taken with it as well, and she was on set a lot, and she's kind of my interpreter, you know?” the A Complete Unknown actor explained to People.

“Sometimes I can get a little heady and I have all these big ideas, and then she kind of makes it happen and grounds me a little bit, and we balance each other out in a business sense in a really nice way.”