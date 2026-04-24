Megan Fox has lived anything but an 'ordinary life', being well known around the globe for her acting and modeling.

More recently, she's taken on mental health advocacy work, as well as making headlines for her tempestuous relationship with Machine Gun Kelly.

She has also experimented with stepping away from the spotlight completely by trying her hand at poetry, which she showcased in her book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection of F**ked Up Fairy Tales.

Poetry often takes on some of life's big questions, but it was Fox who was asked something a bit more existential during an online live signing of her book.

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One fan asked: "Do you ever wish you were not famous and could live an ordinary life?"

Megan Fox said the worst thing about being famous was constant photos (Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Fox then replied bluntly: "I'll be honest with you, no.

"That's my Leo Moon talking.

"I don't think it could live not being in the spotlight."

You can't really argue with that.

What's the worst thing about being famous?

Fox went on to say: "Even though I am an introvert and so many aspects of the spotlight are hard, I just feel it was part of my soul's purpose and calling to be in a platform like this.

"I'm still not really sure what I'm supposed to be doing with it but I just know that I'm supposed to be doing something somehow."

She did tell the fan one thing that she hates about being famous though, and that's the paparazzi.

She added: "I obviously do wish that I could walk around and enjoy New York and not get stalked by paparazzi.

"Photographers are annoying because they are always looking for a wrong angle or a bad picture so there is more clickbait for whatever website that picks it up.

"That's very stressful."

She also said that she had 'no freedom to enjoy or relax', because everything 'gets turned into a meme'.

Why celebrities need the paparazzi

Many people took to Reddit to share their views on Fox's surprising admission.

One user was very supportive, posting 'She was so real for this'.

While others pointed out that without the paparazzi, there would be no Fox, and without no Fox, there would be no paparazzi.

They wrote: "Just saw an actor on TV that’s been working for like 40 years and I didn’t know his name.

"Celebrity is a different world altogether, it’s usually based on looks.

"Looks and LOCATION. Megan and her boyfriend crave paparazzi - and the paparazzi crave them."

Another remarked that it seemed 'obvious' that Fox did not want to swap her life of glamor.

They wrote: "I would have thought that it was obvious that she didn't want to lead an 'ordinary' life when she chose to be with MGK. More power to her, but it was a definite pivot away from ordinary."

While someone else said: "At least she admits it (though it’s very obvious)."

What's Megan Fox's poetry book all about?

Fox released her poetry book Pretty Boys are Poisonous: Poems: A Collection of F**ked Up Fairy Tales in 2023.

Bookseller Waterstones describes the book as: "Filled with emotional candour and female empowerment, the debut poetry collection from the popular actress Megan Fox blends dark themes with humour and hope."