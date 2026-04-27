Scooby-Doo star Matthew Lillard has revealed why he’s being hired in Hollywood again, just months after his acting was slammed by filmmaker Quentin Tarantino.

Tarantino didn’t hold back during an episode of The Bret Easton Ellis Podcast last year, with a number of actors receiving criticism from the star.

Sharing his brutal opinion on Scream star Lillard, Tarantino said: "I don’t care for Paul Dano, I don’t care for Owen Wilson, and I don’t care for Matthew Lillard.”

Lillard later responded to the Django Unchained director, saying 'it hurts' to see the Oscar award winning director to name him publicly.

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“Quentin Tarantino this week said he didn’t like me as an actor. Eh, whatever. Who gives a s**t,” Deadline reported him saying at GalaxyCon in Ohio. He then added that ‘it hurts your feelings.’

“You wouldn’t say that to Tom Cruise. You wouldn’t say that to somebody who’s a top-line actor in Hollywood.”

Tarantino didn't hold back on his opinions on the star (Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

However, Lillard, who played the role of Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo movies, isn’t afraid to make light hearted jokes about himself, as he recently revealed why he’s being hired for big titles again after somewhat of a dip in his career.

“’Scooby-Doo’ one and two are more popular now than they ever were when they came out. So I do think there’s a weird nostalgia thing happening in our industry and in the zeitgeist because I think that people are longing for ye olde times,” Lillard said during an appearance on the Phase Hero podcast.

“I think that’s one of the reasons I’m having this moment to be honest, is because I was identified at that moment, so people are hiring me again.”

He then joked that he didn’t think anyone ‘really liked him’ and was only working because people ‘miss the old times’.

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed landed in theatres in 2004, but unfortunately, didn’t do the best at the box office.

Lilard played Shaggy in the Scooby-Doo movies (Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

“I thought I’d be No. 1 on the call sheet for the next 10 years of movies,” the star told Business Insider. “And the reality was the exact opposite happened.”

Cut to 2023 and Lillard made his way back to the big screen while appearing as William Afton in Five Nights at Freddy’s. Since then his career has been on the rise once again, also notably appearing in Scream 7.

And it’s not stopping there as the star is soon set to appear in the TV show Carrie alongside beloved Narcos star, Pedro Pascal.