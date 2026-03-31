LeAnn Rimes burst into tears after having a very intense 'deep jaw release' treatment in an emotional video shared on Instagram.

The treatment took just 60 seconds but appeared to alleviate years of pain and discomfort in the jaw of the Coyote Ugly star.

In the clip shared by Human Garage (a self-care provider that specializes in fascial maneuver), the company's co-founder Garry Lineham put his gloved hand into Rimes' mouth alongside another colleague and appears to press down hard.

Suddenly the singer starts sobbing as Lineham removes his finger from her mouth.

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Once she'd calmed down, Rimes is videoed saying: "You don't realize how much tension is in there until it's gone."

The post, which has been liked over 24,000 times, is captioned: "Healing isn't always quiet. Sometimes it’s a physical letting go of things we didn't even know we were carrying."

LeAnn Rimes burst into tears in the undeniably emotional video (humangarage/Instagram)

"In this powerful session, @garrylineham works with @leannrimes on a deep Jaw Release," it continued.

"You can see the exact moment the tension breaks and the emotional weight lifts, leaving her feeling visibly lighter and more aligned."

"The jaw is one of the body’s primary storage sites for stress. When we hold back our voice or push through pressure, the fascia in the face and neck 'locks' to protect us.

"By using the maneuvers to signal safety to the nervous system, we can finally allow that stored energy to move."

What causes jaw tension such as this?

Jaw tightness like Rimes was evidently experiencing can be caused her several difference reasons, stress being one of them.

Healthline says that other things that might cause a tight or locked jaw include: temporomandibular joint disorders, teeth grinding, excessive chewing, rheumatoid arthritis, osteoarthritis, and facial trauma (to name a few).

"Some ways to help relieve jaw tightness include massage, jaw stretches, wearing a mouthguard at night, avoiding hard foods, and trying stress-relieving activities," the website goes on to share.

People who have had similar treatments have since shared their thoughts and recalled their own experiences in the comments section.

One person penned: "I've had that work done. Anger is held in the jaw and underneath anger is sadness. You can't release the jaw without releasing all the pain. This is a very common response. I know so well."

"I so know what that feels like. It’s wildly intense but it feels so good after," added another.

Others said that the video of Rimes made them emotional. Somebody said: "Bless you angel for sharing this. I cried with you."

"I felt this in my soul," wrote another, as a third added: "I got very teary watching this."