Jesy Nelson has provided an update on her daughters' health after opening up on their SMA Type 1 diagnosis earlier this year.

SMA is a 'genetic condition that causes worsening muscle weakness', according to Cleveland Clinic, and while there is no cure for the disease, certain therapies and medications can help manage symptoms.

Nelson recently revealed how she noticed her children's legs weren't moving as they should be, which lead to her paying the doctors a visit.

"After the most gruelling three to four months and endless appointments, the girls have been diagnosed with a severe disease called SMA type one," the Little Mix star stated.

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"It stands for Spinal Muscle Atrophy which affects every muscle in the body, from legs, arms, swallowing."

In a recent update posted to social media, Nelson has revealed her twins have been fitted with leg splints to 'flatten their feet'.

"So, today I had to go and pick up the girls’ splints because they’re feet are pointing this way and they need to be flattened out and it made me really sad," the singer explained in a video.

Showing off the splint to her followers, Nelson added: "But have you ever seen anything cuter in your life, look at them."

Nelson then went on: "This one is Story's, she has hearts and Ocean has butterflies. It made me sad though, it’s just another reminder.”

Ever since Nelson opened up on her twins' condition earlier this year she has spoken openly about the daily struggles of having children with the condition.

"Over time, it kills the muscles in the body. If it’s not treated in time, your baby's life expectancy will not make it past the age of two," Nelson previously said on Instagram.

"Once the girls got treated, it was a very rapid process. Time is of the essence with this disease.

The Little Mix star welcomed her twin girls last year (Instagram/@jesynelson)

"When they assessed the girls at Great Ormond Street, we were told they were never going to be able to walk. They would probably never regain their next strength. They will be disabled. The best thing we can do right now is to get them treatment and hope for the best."

Early diagnosis is key when it comes to SMA Type 1, with Nelson campaigning for newborns to have a heel-prick blood test which could detect the disease.

"If this was the card I was always going to get dealt and there was nothing I could do about it, then it's almost easier for me to accept," Nelson previously said on ITV's This Morning.

"But when you know that there is something that can be done about it, and it is life changing to your child, that's the part that I cannot accept."