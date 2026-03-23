Jason Momoa has shared a heartfelt message after doing what he could to support local families in Hawaii before he was later forced to evacuate himself.

The actor, who was born in Honolulu, took to Instagram to reflect on the chaos that has unfolded across Oʻahu in recent weeks as storms, relentless rain, and major flooding battered communities already under pressure.

In an emotional post, Momoa made it clear his focus was on the people hit hardest by the disaster - especially families forced from their homes and vulnerable residents left struggling through the severe weather.

He wrote: "Aloha everyone, These past weeks have been heavy. The storms, the flooding, the constant rain across Oʻahu have affected so many of our people especially those already facing hardship. Seeing families displaced, communities struggling, and our unhoused neighbors hit the hardest...."

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Jason Momoa has been helping supply food to residents in his local community in Hawaii following relentless rain and flooding (prideofgypsies/Instagram)

Rather than simply posting about it online, the Aquaman star got out into the community and helped deliver food to people on Oʻahu’s west side.

Thanking those who joined him, Momoa continued: "I just want to take a moment to say Mahalo to my ʻohana, and to everyone at @zippys who stepped up this week with open hearts. What may feel like a small gesture can mean everything to someone in need."

He added: "We spent time on the west side, just trying to show love, bring some food, and remind our community that we see you, we stand with you, and you’re not alone. That’s what aloha is. It’s showing up for each other when it matters most."





Momoa also thanked others involved in the effort, before concluding: "It was a small act, but it came from a place of deep love for our people.

"If you’re out there and able to help in any way no matter how big or small please do. Check in on your neighbors. Give what you can. Spread aloha."

It comes while Momoa was forced to leave his own home himself, as Hawaii was hit by what officials described as some of the worst flooding the state has seen in more than 20 years.

An estimated 5,500 residents were placed under evacuation orders as the Kona Low storm caused widespread destruction, with Governor Josh Green warning that the total damage bill could top $1 billion.

Momoa later reassured fans that he and his family had escaped safely, adding: "I've got my family with me. We got out of the North Shore. A lot of people have been asking."