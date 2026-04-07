Jake Paul believes Charlie Kirk would have been elected president one day if he was still alive.

Kirk, who co-founded the organization Turning Point USA, was shot dead aged 31 in September last year, while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University.

The social media personality was known for his divisive opinions on topics including gun rights, women’s rights and the LGBTQ+ community.

Boxer and influencer Jake Paul mourned the death of Kirk in a recent interview, and suggested he could have become the leader of the U.S.

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Becoming president for Kirk, ‘was like his job and his purpose and all of that,’ he told Theo Von, suggesting it would have made more sense for Kirk to have had the role instead of him.

Paul added: “Charlie Kirk was clearly going to be the next president.”

The former Disney Channel star, who boasts tens of millions of subscribers, has been an ally of the current POTUS Donald Trump. During a rally in Hebron, Kentucky on March 13, Trump surprised the world by offering a ‘complete and total endorsement’ should Paul ever choose to ditch his career as an influence for a role in the Oval Office.

Charlie Kirk was assassinated in September 2025 (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"I'm going to make a prediction that you will be, in the not-too-distant future, running for political office," remarked the President, however he didn’t specify whether he thought this would be at a local, national, or presidential level.

Trump then continued by offering his unwavering support should Paul decide to make his prediction a reality, by adding: “You have my complete and total endorsement.”

However, Paul is now discussing his own fears about shifting away from Netflix boxing matches and podcasts for politics.

However, he also noted that he has been thinking about leaning into politics. “I think it goes back to Marcus Aurelius, of, like, helping society and like that’s the number one thing you can do,” he said.

Trump offered his 'total endorsement' to Jake Paul (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

He went on to add if there is a ‘dumb, running and opposing, I will enter the game and risk getting assassinated, but I don’t want to’.

Although Paul says he did not spend time with Kirk personally, he followed his social media content.

“Like Charlie would have been that guy,” Paul said. “It’s f—ing sad, bro. He’s so f—ing awesome.”

We have some insight into how Americans feel about Paul, thanks to the international market-research and opinion polling company YouGov. It runs surveys and collects public opinion data in many countries.

In a ‘Fame & Popularity’ tracker for Paul, ‘Fame’, ‘Popularity’, ‘Disliked’, and ‘Neutral’ are tracked in separate categories, all within the US.

Just under 2,000 people were polled and the findings suggest that while Paul is widely recognized in the United States, he is not broadly popular.

The survey data shows that about 69 percent of Americans say they have heard of him, indicating high public awareness.

However, only around 19 percent report having a positive opinion, while roughly 33 percent say they dislike him.

The results suggest Paul is a highly recognizable but polarizing public figure, with negative opinions outweighing positive ones among those surveyed.