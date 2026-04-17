Christina Applegate's rep has spoken out in light of reports that the Dead to Me actress has been hospitalized in Los Angeles amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis (MS).

Applegate was diagnosed with the debilitating condition in 2021 and has been open about her health struggles ever since.

One thing she said admitted was particularly tough was the 40lb weight gain she experienced as a result of her MS making her inactive.

"I didn't look like myself, and I didn't feel like myself," Applegate told The Los Angeles Times.

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Some days the 54-year-old struggles to leave her bed because of her MS symptoms.

The actress has been in and out of hospital in the years that have followed her diagnosis, and has reportedly been hospitalized once more.

Christina Applegate has been battling MS since 2021 (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to sources who spoke to TMZ, Applegate was admitted at the end of March.

A rep for the Anchorman favorite – who recently revealed that Will Ferrell and Adam McKay gave up part of their salaries for the movie so that she could get paid more – has now addressed the matter.

“I have no comment on whether she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are," they told Entertainment Weekly. "She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast."

As well as her own podcast, Applegate has opened up about on MS on other people's pods, including Conan O'Brien's.

Chatting to him last year, she revealed what some of the first signs of her MS was.

The actress also battled breast cancer in 2008 (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Netflix)

"My toes started to feel numb, just my toes a little bit. I was still hiking, I was still playing tennis but my toes weren't feeling right," Applegate recalled.

"Eventually, over those months, it grew from my toes, to my ankles, to my knees down is a whole other ball game. I was losing balance, the pain was extraordinary. When I say numb, it was numb but it hurts."

Fellow actress Selma Blair, who also has MS, then urged her to go see a neurologist.

It was in August 2021 that Applegate made the news of her diagnosis public. She penned on Twitter at the time: "Hi friends. A few months ago I was diagnosed with MS. It’s been a strange journey. But I have been so supported by people that I know who also have this condition.

"It’s been a tough road. But as we all know, the road keeps going. Unless some a**hole blocks it."