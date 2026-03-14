Sebastian Bach responds to revelation Christina Applegate once ditched Brad Pitt to date him

Sebastian Bach, the 80’s rocker best known for fronting Skid Row has broken his silence after Christina Applegate alluded to dating him in her new memoir.

In her brand new book, You With The Sad Eyes, Applegate gave fans a glimpse into her love life, which included writing about the former singer and the time she ditched a not-yet-famous Brad Pitt in order to go home with him.

For years, Applegate has remained notably quiet about revealing the identity of the mystery man before finally naming him in her memoir.

Following the revelation’s release, Bach himself has now come forward to address the incident and admitted that he was indeed the man she left with.

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"I was a single guy on tour, in a band, and I met a lot of girls, and I apologize if I hurt her… if I hurt anybody," Bach said in a new interview with Billboard.

Christina Applegate revealed Bach's identity in her newly released memoir (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

"When you're young, you get thrown into the whirlwind of rock & roll, meeting a lot of people, and you better hold on tight. It's like being on a roller coaster.”

"It was a long time ago," he added before reiterating, "If I hurt anybody, I apologize for it.”

Writing about how the entire situation unfolded, Applegate explained that she took Pitt as her date to the 1989 MTV Video Music Awards after they'd been ‘platonic pals for the longest time’, however something has shifted between them and they saw each other in a new light.

Although the couple had an enjoyable night out, by the time the evening rolled to a close, Applegate recalled how she ditched the future-Oscar winner for the rocker.

"I felt so powerful and sure of myself for once that when the awards show was over, I left with Sebastian Bach, not Brad Pitt," she writes.

The incident soured her friendship with Pitt for several years before they pair reconciled (Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

"I had spent all night staring at Bach, who was then a long-haired hunk fronting the band Skid Row," she elaborates. "I hate to put it like this, but Brad back then was still making his way as an actor, and he wasn't yet the Brad Pitt, the man of so many people's dreams.”

Aged just 17 at the time, the incident left a dark stain on her friendship with Pitt, who by her own admission was upset with her for a long time, leading the pair to be estranged for several years.

After a frosty extended silence, the pair did manage to reconcile and these days are on far more amicable terms again.

"Eventually, we agreed that I'd been a child, and though he deserved much better, it was time to forgive the child who dumped him for the lead singer of Skid Row," she writes in the book. "Of course, Brad is now the Brad Pitt, and Sebastian Bach... well, he still has long hair, I guess."