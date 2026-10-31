Michael Douglas reveals the most important element of intimate scenes after previous criticism of intimacy coordinators
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Michael Douglas reveals the most important element of intimate scenes after previous criticism of intimacy coordinators

Douglas also compared intimate scenes to fight scenes while reflecting on his biggest films

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Topics: Entertainment, Celebrity

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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