Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris urges Jessica Biel to drop out of Playboy film as she details alleged abuse
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Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris urges Jessica Biel to drop out of Playboy film as she details alleged abuse

The film is also set to star Bill Pullman as Hefner

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: WireImage

Topics: Hugh Hefner, Film and TV, Celebrity

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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