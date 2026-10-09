Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris urges Jessica Biel to drop out of Playboy film as she details alleged abuse

Warning: This article contains discussion of rape which some readers may find distressing.

Hugh Hefner's widow Crystal Harris is asking Jessica Biel to 'reconsider' her role in the new movie Playmates.

Biel, 44, the wife of Justin Timberlake, is set to play a fictional wife of the late Hefner in the new movie. The character is said not to be specifically modelled on Hefner's three real-life wives.

Following the news, Harris sent her a message detailing the alleged abuse she suffered.

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In the DM, which was publicly shared to her Instagram profile, Harris, who was married to the Playboy founder between 2012 and 2017, penned: "Please reconsider playing Hugh Hefner’s ‘wife’ if this film intends to romanticize him or the Playboy world."

Lily-Rose Depp, Bill Pullman, and Indiana Elle are also set to star in the movie, which follows a 13-year-old who considers the Playboy Mansion her second home, according to the synopsis.

"I was actually his wife, and I experienced sexual, emotional, financial and physical abuse in that relationship," Harris continued.

She also added that many other women had come forward with allegations of rape, coercion, drugging and exploitation.

“There are also deeply troubling concerns involving minors," she claimed.

Biel is set to star in the new movie Playmates (Photo by Noam Galai/FilmMagic)

Earlier this year, Harris demanded Hefner's foundation conduct an investigation, claiming they possess one of Hefner's scrapbooks which could contain explicit pictures of underage girls.

Hefner's sons Cooper and Marston Hefner told Global News they and several others had reviewed the scrapbooks and 'never seen inappropriate images of minors, as has been suggested'.

"I hope everyone involved in this film takes the time to listen to the women who lived it," Harris concluded.

UNILAD has contacted Jessica Biel's representatives for comment.

In 2024, six years after Hefner's death, Harris released her memoir Only Say Good Things: Surviving Playboy and Finding Myself.

In the memoir, Harris alleged that Hefner made his girlfriends come to him each week to collect their 'allowance,' and had a number of strict rules on how they should look and dress.

“Our nail polish couldn’t be anything but some neutral color, no French manicure.

"He would tell me ‘Wear the flag,'" she said. "That’s the Playboy logo and those shirts were uncomfortable and cheap.”

She also claimed she 'burned her scalp' with bleach after Hefner continuously pointed out when her darker roots were showing.

“But for some reason I thought this was all normal and that’s what it meant to be seen as beautiful in Hef’s eyes," she added.

The former couple were married until Hefner's death (Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Playboy)

The former couple, who briefly called off their wedding in June 2011, before reconciling a year later, stayed together until Hefner's death in 2017.

The Playboy founder died at the age of 91 after suffering a cardiac arrest.

His death certificate also listed respiratory failure, septicaemia and an antibiotic-resistant strain of an E. coli infection.

According to Harris' book, Hefner's 'last words' were "I'm okay," as he received fluids via an IV drip.

A Playboy spokesperson previously told UNILAD: "The Hefner family is no longer associated with Playboy, and today’s Playboy is not Hugh Hefner’s Playboy.

"Today, our organization is run by a workforce that is more than 80% female, and we will continue to confront any parts of our legacy that do not reflect our values today, and to build upon the progress we have made as we evolve as a company so we can drive positive change for our employees and our communities."