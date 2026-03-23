A pretty simple survival code could determine whether you make it through a nuclear attack, which could well be useful knowledge amid ongoing concerns about escalating conflicts.

I mean, let's not get ahead of ourselves here. We are far from the possibility of a nuclear attack, but with the turmoil taking place across the globe right now, talk of such is never too far away from the headlines.

You've of course got a war in Europe after Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, while tensions in the Middle East don't seem to be calming anytime soon.

The joint US-Israel military operation on Iran last month was decided due to the belief by the Trump administration the regime there were building a nuclear weapon.

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So, just on the off chance, it may be worth learning the '10-80-10' survival rule, which may just determine if you'd make it through a nuclear attack.

There's a survival code in the event of a nuclear attack (Getty Stock Photo)

The psychological theory, as reported by Psychology Today, describes three different ways in which people would react in the event of a nuclear attack.

John Leach states the first way involves a person anticipating the attack and acting cool, calm and collected in the event of a blast.

These individuals refrain from 'acting until they've sized up the situation', according to Psychology Today.

Such people will often take charge of the life-threatening situation and assist others who may be struggling in the wake of an attack.

We certainly need people like this in the event of the unthinkable happening, and this survival method is more likely to get you through.

That being the first ten, aka 10 percent of people, 80 percent of folks will be 'stunned and bewildered' in the event of a nuclear attack, according to Leach.

It means that such individual will be confused and likely struggle following a nuclear attack.

There are apparently three different types of people in the event of a nuclear attack (Getty Stock Photo)

And the last ten percent simply give up and accept they are not going to survive such an event. Psychology Today notes their 'irrational behavior will be counterproductive and often ruinous'.

You may think driving in your car and bolting it up the highway is the best course of action in the event of a nuclear attack, but Brooke Buddemeier, of Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, told Business Insider in 2017 that your vehicle will do nothing to protect you.

"Don’t get in your car. Don’t try to drive, and don’t assume that the glass and metal of a vehicle can protect you," he stated.