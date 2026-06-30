Former looters identify stolen ancient sculpture after seeing photos of billionaire's home in magazine

Former looters were shown a 2008 issue of Architectural Digest magazine in a new episode of CBS' 60 minutes, in which they admitted to helping loot sacred treasures pictured in the issue.

The Cambodian art 'heist' in which thousands of sacred artifacts were looted from ancient temples was called 'one of the greatest heists in history' spanning over several decades, most notably intensifying in the 1970s - 1990s.

It was British art and antiques dealer Douglas Latchford who was behind the heist, selling the stone, bronze and gold artifacts to collectors and museums, as well as keeping a small number for himself.

Ancient treasures of Cambodia, including a mythical army commander and a number of other stolen works were found in a Palm Beach mansion, which belonged to the late billionaire, George Lindemann, along with his wife Frayda.

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Lindemann, who passed away in 2018, was the CEO of Southern Union Company, which was a fossil fuel infrastructure and pipeline company.

The looters admitted to stealing a reclining figure of the Hindu God Vishnu (60 Minutes)

During an episode of CBS' 60 minutes, Brad Gordon, an American lawyer, who works for the Cambodian government to help track down the stolen artifacts said: "The one thing that I'm always struck by is how many people witnessed it and have been silent and continue to be silent to this day."

The family had a number of parties in the residence, as per the programme, and it is said they spent an estimated $20 million building the collection, with the help of British art dealer, Douglas Latchford.

Host of 60 Minutes Anderson Cooper travelled to Koh Ker, the remote 10th-century archaeological site in northern Cambodia to meet with former looters.

They were shown the home of Frayda and the late George Lindermann in the Architectural Digest magazine, in which they made the shock revelation.

When the looters saw a statue of the Hindu God Vishnu reclining, they revealed they had actually helped to steal it.

The former looters identified a number of other statues they helped steal (60 Minutes)

In fact, it was dug up from the ground they were standing on three decades ago.

Further along in the programme, they also identified a number of other artifacts and statues they helped to steal, as they were shown books published by Douglas Latchford. This included the Bodhisattva at Ease, which they admitted to finding with metal detectors.

Frayda Lindemann declined to be interviewed when approached by the programme.

Latchford was indicated with charges including wire fraud conspiracy, smuggling, and trafficking looted Cambodian antiquities in 2019. However, he passed away a year later, before he was able to stand trial.







