Former looters identify stolen ancient sculpture after seeing photos of billionaire's home in magazine
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Former looters identify stolen ancient sculpture after seeing photos of billionaire's home in magazine

The former looters also admitted to helping to steal a number of other artifacts

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: 60 Minutes

Topics: World News, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh