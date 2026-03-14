Scientists create app that can help men last longer in bed

A group of scientists have designed an app that they believe can help men who struggle with premature ejaculation.

When it comes to being intimate not everyone has a sex life as fulfilling as they might like, either because of things related to themselves or their partner.

One issues some couples do face is premature ejaculation and the scientists behind this app believe they can help address the ‘underlying psychological causes’.

The Melonga App is currently available in Ireland, Germany Austria, Luxembourg, Liechtenstein and Belgium and has had promising results so far, according to the team.

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The German-based CLIMACS study tested whether the information and therapeutic techniques taught to men through the app could help to delay ejaculation.

More than one in five men (22%) who used the app for 12 weeks were no longer experiencing premature ejaculation, according to early results from the CLIMACS study.

Scientist believe these exercises and techniques can help those who suffer with premature ejaculation (SWNS)

Lead researcher, Dr Christer Groeben of Marburg University, said, “Many men who live with premature ejaculation don’t seek help because of the shame associated with the condition.

"Our study shows that, as an at-home self-help tool, this can support men to improve control of their ejaculation and achieve a satisfying sex life without losing spontaneity."

Around three in 10 men are believed to affected by premature ejaculation, but only 9% seek medical help due to the condition being highly stigmatised.

The app addresses the issue of premature ejaculation by offering techniques for men to better handle arousal and better control when they ejaculate.

The techniques have been developed by premature ejaculation experts, sexologist and urologist from Germany, Finland, Belgium and the US.

Some of the techniques include mindfulness, arousal awareness exercises and cognitive behavioral therapy, as well as hands-on physical exercises to improve climax control.

The app includes techniques and exercises to help with premature ejaculation (SWNS)

Dr Groeben also noted that he believes addressing the psychological issues connected with premature ejaculation can be more beneficial than simply treating the symptom.

He added: “The most commonly available pharmacy therapies are designed only to treat the symptoms, not the cause, meaning many men discontinue them after a while.

"These men can remain under-treated and live with a considerable psychological burden that really starts to affect the quality of their relationships."

"Going to a doctor for help can feel like a big first step, and so an app like this can help to bridge that gap by normalizing the condition as treatable.”

Final results of the CLIMACS study are expected to be published later this year.