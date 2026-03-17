An escort has issued advice for men regarding an issue in the bedroom that is more common than people think.

Escort of four years, Lilith Lodge has spoken out about the issue as she believes it isn’t as widely understood as it should be.

The escort, from Brisbane, Australia, recently made a YouTube video discussing her experiences and insisted that while many men can experience some issues in the bedroom at some point in their life, if it is a repeated issue, it should be something you get help for.

Lodge was speaking about none other than erectile dysfunction, a topic which impacts millions of men however still carries with it an embarrassing stigma.

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Lodge noted that this issue is something that she frequently encounters with clients and is something she encourages them to get medical advice on rather than ignore or avoid the issue.

Lillith Lodge was a dancer in a strip club before she became an escort (Supplied)

Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a condition that prevents you from getting or keeping an erection that is firm enough for sex.

The escort noted that this stigma is part of the reason men do not get help in the first place.

In the video, she said: “I think this is a really important topic of conversation to have because I feel like there’s a lot of men struggling with this that don’t actually realize that is what is going on.

"It’s just not something that is commonly spoken about.”

According to the National Institute of Health, research suggests that between 30 million and 50 million men in the United States have ED.





The government body also notes ‘ED is more common as people get older. At age 40, about 40% of men are affected, while 70% report having ED by age 70.1’

Lodge went on to explain that there are multiple factors that can impact a man’s ability to maintain an erection but if its repeated it could be a sign of other health issues.

She said: “What is erectile dysfunction? It is not being able to get or maintain a hard on… It’s really not uncommon for this to happen here or there as an occasional thing.

“If it’s an occasional thing, it’s probably not erectile dysfunction… But if this is a repeat issue, that is when you need to go and seek help for it.

“It can actually be a sign of a much more serious health condition.

"That’s why I really want to push that you need to go and see a medical professional.”