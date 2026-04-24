A team of scientists from the US government has solved the mystery of a strange 'golden orb' found at the bottom of the ocean.

The NOAA Ocean Exploration Department first spotted the strange object more than two miles beneath the surface back in 2023, and were left stumped.

In footage, one of the Seascape Alaska 5 expedition crew was heard joking 'I'm pretty sure this is how the first episode of the X-Files started', while another said 'it's like the beginning of a horror movie'.

Images of the weird discovery in the Gulf of Alaska began to circulate online, with people wondering what could have caused the object to form so far down, well below the depth where the sun's rays can penetrate.

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But now, years after the discovery first rocked the internet and left scientists scratching their heads, they have figured out a likely possibility for what it was that they found.

The strange object was tested to discover its origin (SWNS)

Scientists think that it belongs to a species of sea anemone called Relicanthus daphneae.

A fantastically named scientific paper called The Curious Case of the Golden Orb went into detail about the discovery, suggesting that the strange structure was a remnant of dead cells which are formed at the base of a sea anemone.

The creatures often attach themselves to rocks or other anchor points, and the scientists believe this was the part of the animal which connected to the rock.

NOAA said: "During NOAA Ocean Exploration expeditions on NOAA Ship Okeanos Explorer, it’s common for scientists to find organisms they don't immediately recognise.

"Most of the time, these mysteries are solved quickly as members of the scientific community chat and pool their knowledge. However, some discoveries turn into real puzzles — like in the case of the 'golden orb'."

The sea anemone lives at the very bottom of the ocean (SWNS)

It added: "Identifying the 'golden orb' was a multi-year, complex effort. In a world accustomed to instant gratification, waiting for scientific research to provide answers can be frustrating. But science takes time."

So how did they figure it out?

Scientists used a sophisticated DNA test which included sequencing the entire genome of the samples that they were able to bring up.

This including sequencing the mitochondrial genomes, the mitochondria is the powerhouse of the cell, which yielded a result that was genetically nearly identical to Relicanthus daphneae.

NOAA said: "Mystery solved: The "golden orb" is not an egg, a sponge, or remnants of a space alien, but a relic of a deep-sea anemone. While this discovery confirms the identity of the previously unknown specimen, the Earth’s deep ocean still holds many secrets."