All the countries banning social media for under 16s as another nation joins list

A full list of countries banning social media for under 16s has been revealed as another nation announces they are joining the movement.

A number of nations around the world have made the bold move in recent months, as it's become clear that Australia’s efforts to do so in December were the start of a global reckoning.

In June the UK joined the list of countries who will ban the platforms for young teens in early 2027, after the Prime Minister warned that social media is having a 'dangerous' impact on children’s happiness and mental health.

But the logistics of the ban vary between nations.

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In Austria, for example, the plan is to restrict access to those under 14 years, while France has limited it to those under 15.

Norway, meanwhile, already had restrictions in place, but is now looking to widen its current age scope from children under 13 to those 16 and under.

And while many states in the US have launched their own protections for children online, there is no single nationwide US law that bans or broadly restricts children's use of social media.

Numerous countries have introduced bans in recent months. (Getty Stock Images)

The regulations and proposals being brought forth by governments around the world aim to reduce the pressures and risks that young users may face, as well negating cyberbullying, addiction, and exposure to predators.

And just days ago, Azerbaijan became the latest county to join the total ban.

Why is Azerbaijan banning social media?

Just days ago, the Azerbaijan parliament announced its plans to ban social media accounts for under 16s, with the new law to take effect in 12 months time.

As well, teenagers between 16 and 18 may create and use social media accounts only with a legal guardian’s consent.

To verify their age, the new law requires users to provide a bank card (from which a small amount will be charged and then refunded) along with a mobile phone number and email address.

The move was made in an ongoing effort to protect children from harmful content, and reduce the addictive effects of platform features.

And the country has put some pretty tough fines in place for platforms that fail to meet all requirements.

Regulations are different in every country. (Getty Stock Images)

Within six months of being added to the list, platforms face fines of up to 400,000 Azerbaijani manats (around $235,000). And for further violations, authorities will gradually restrict the provider’s traffic in the country.

What other countries have banned social media?