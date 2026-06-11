Earlier this week, it was revealed that German actress Nastassja Kinski had won a long battle to have 1975 film Wrong Move removed from circulation after starring in a controversial sex scene at 13.

During the controversial scene, topless in bed as a 30-year-old man got undressed and got into bed with her.

Wim Wenders Foundation, which owns the film recently published a statement, announcing the film would withdraw from distribution.

"As the only person responsible at the time for Wrong Move who is still here, I recognize that Nastassja Kinski should have been better protected back then," he wrote.

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"For that, I apologize to you, Natassja, unreservedly, no ifs or buts."

A number of other actors have also 'called out' graphic scenes they took part in...

Léa Seydoux

Lea opened up about the trauma she faced during Blue is the Warmest Colour (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)

Seydoux opened up on the trauma she experienced while filming 'Blue is the Warmest Color' - which she's spoken about multiple times - including during an appearance in Cannes Film Festival. "Sometimes there are looks that make you feel uncomfortable. That was the hardest part during filming. It was psychological harassment," she said.

"Since that film, I always ask for the right to review all the scenes where I’m going to be naked, so I can decide whether or not I accept my body being shown in that way.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"

Brooke Shields

Brooke has also opened up (Photo by Manoli Figetakis/Getty Images)

Shields starred in the movie Blue Lagoon at 14 years old, and was forced to be partially nude for most of the film.

She also drama movie Pretty Baby as Violet, an abused child forced into sex work in 1978, in which she had a kiss with a co-star who was 29 years old.

In a Hulu documentary called Brooke Shields: Pretty Baby, she said about her mother allowing her to star in these films: "I don’t know why she thought it was all right."





Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren 'regrets' nude scenes early in her career (Wiktor Szymanowicz/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

The Queen star has been in the spotlight for almost four decades and has starred in a huge number of roles. However, if there’s one thing she regrets, it’s agreeing to scenes in fear of coming off ‘too uptight’.

"I've always had a problem doing nudity. I hated it! I hated the fact that I hated it, however. It's never a comfortable thing," she told The Hollywood Interview.

"But I didn’t want to be uptight, and I also always told myself, ‘It’s okay, because you work in the theater, so you’re not going to get stuck with it.’ But of course, I have gotten stuck with it, in a way!"

The actor starred in a number of nude scenes when she was younger, including 1969’s Age of Consent.

Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner did a number of shortless scenes for Twilight (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Lautner became a heartthrob worldwide when he starred in the Twilight saga from 2008.

However, the ‘werewolf’ later revealed the film caused him to struggle with his body.

Starring in a number of shirtless scenes, the actor said "forced to be in a gym multiple times a day, six days a week" - so when it ended, ‘rebelled’ against it.

"Your body can look unbelievable, you can be ripped, shredded, whatever you can lose weight, you can put on muscle, and if you're not healthy mentally, then that's all for nothing because that can work against you," he said on his podcast The Squeeze.

Emilia Clarke

Emilia Clarke starred in a number of nude scenes in the first season of Game of Thrones (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Variety via Getty Images)

Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke has previously said she had ‘arguments’ on the set due to nude scenes.

She played Daenerys Targaryen and appeared nude during the first season.

Speaking to Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast - she said: "I took the job and then they sent me the scripts and I was reading them and it was like, 'Oh, there's the catch!'”

Like many others, Clarke accepted it ‘because it was a job,’ however says now she’s ‘much more savvy’.

"I've had fights on set before where I'm like, 'no, the sheet stays up', and they're like, 'you don't wanna disappoint your Game Of Thrones fans'. And I'm like, 'f*** you,’” she said.

Amanda Seyfried

Amanda Seyfried starred in a nude scene at 19 due to fears of losing her job (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)

Similar to Mirren, Seyfried said she felt ‘pressured’ to star in nude scenes when she was 19 due to fears of losing her job.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on – like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” she told Net-A-Porter.

“Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”



