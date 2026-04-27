The world's largest armies in 2026 have been revealed, as mediators seek to bridge gaps between the US and Iran despite no face-to-face talks.

Many Americans fear that President Trump has bitten off more than he can chew with the war in Iran, after he called off a trip by his envoys over ‌the weekend.

It's been a particularly turbulent time for the Trump administration, after the White House Correspondents' Dinner erupted into chaos as a gunman opened fire in the Washington Hilton hotel on Saturday evening (April 25).

The gunman was later identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, who was formally charged in court on three counts today (April 27) in Washington DC, including an attempt to assassinate the President of the United States.

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But while government officials meet up later this week to discuss security protocols going forward, while hosting King Charles III and Queen Camilla for a highly anticipated state visit, Americans and others across the world continue to suffer higher costs of living, as well as mental stress and uncertainty, amid ongoing global tensions.

The world's largest armies have been ranked. (Getty Stock Images)

The war has prompted numerous countries to expand their military forces and invest more heavily in defence, and the largest armies across the world as of 2026 have now been revealed.

While military power is often associated with advanced weapons and technology, manpower still largely shapes global rankings.

Data from GlobalFirepower shows that Bangladesh is ranked first globally, with around 7 million personnel, 200,000 of which are active soldiers - the high number mainly comes from its large paramilitary forces.

Vietnam, following a similar model to Bangladesh, comes in second, while Ukraine, comes in at third, reflecting how quickly it has expanded and mobilized due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Fourth is India, followed by South Korea in fifth place, which keeps a large reserve force due to ongoing tensions with nearby rivals.

The United States ranks eighth. (Getty Stock Images)

Russia is ranked at sixth, while China and the United States are ranked seventh and eighth, respectively.

North Korea lands in ninth place, with Taiwan in tenth.

However, when focusing only on active-duty forces, the rankings change a lot - China takes the lead with an estimated 2 million troops, followed by India, Russia, and the United States, each with over one million active personnel.

And it highlights an important distinction.

While total personnel measures how many people can be called up, active forces show how many troops are ready to fight right away.