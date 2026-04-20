An expert in geopolitics has explained the world's top three risks for 2026 that are seemingly already paying out.

In terms of world news, it's safe to say this year has certainly been eventful so far.

The headlines have undoubtedly been topped by the situation in the Middle East, which started with an joint US-Israel attack on Iran in late February over fears Tehran are building a nuclear weapon.

While we may be in the middle of a two-week ceasefire right now, a lot of unknowns remain as to how the war may pan out heading into the rest of 2026.

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Ian Bremmer, a political scientist and founder of Eurasia Group, which looks into political risk, explained the top three risks that are already playing out in 2026 on a recent episode of The Diary of A CEO podcast.

The US has become 'the biggest driver of risk'

Mentioned as part of Eurasia Group's 'Top Risks 2026' report, Bremmer believes that the US has become the 'biggest driver of risk' and 'geopolitical uncertainty' in the world.

The expert explained: "We see that with the tariffs, we see that with Venezuela, we see it with Greenland, and we see it with Iran."

Trump has contributed to the 'biggest driver of risk', according to Bremmer (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Bremmer went on to note that if such was happening with a smaller nation, then the impact worldwide would be pretty minimal.

The problem is that the US is a juggernaut, and whatever they do impacts millions across the globe.

"The American leadership is saying 'we refuse to be the leader we previously have been,'" Bremmer explained in relation to Trump's changes to trade and open borders.

He added: "It is creating real movement in how global economies, politics and security works."

Overpowered by China

After the US, China is arguably the second biggest in terms of power on the planet. Bremmer explained on the Diary Of A CEO podcast how China is preparing for long-term

"The Chinese have been investing at scale globally in that capability for decades now, thinking long term," the geopolitical expert added.

The expert claims China is preparing for the long-term (YouTube/Diary of a CEO)

Bremmer was speaking in relation to rare earth reserves, with China more than double in terms of capacity to Brazil, who are second on the reserves list.

AI

Artificial intelligence is a hugely divisive topic and one that many are concerned about over fears it could lead to huge levels of unemployment in the future.

There's apparently another issue that comes with AI, Bremmer claims, as he explained: "If your systems are hackable by anyone that has access to this tool, your markets are going to go down. Your banks aren't going to work, your data is going to be stolen. Can you imagine what the Russians or the Iranians would have with that capacity?"