Politician found eerie note under doormat after gunman opened fire at his home

A shooter opened fire at the home of a politician, before leaving a strange note under the doormat.

Rob Gibson is a Democratic councillor in Indianapolis in the US state of Indiana, and found that someone had discharged 13 rounds through his front door on Monday morning.

Bullet holes in the door were visible after the incident, which Gibson has called 'deeply unsettling'.

He added that although he recognizes that there will be some disagreement that comes with being a lawmaker, someone firing a gun through his front door 'crosses a line'.

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"I understand that public service can bring strong opinions and disagreement, but violence is never the answer, especially when it puts families at risk," the lawmaker said in a statement shared with the New York Times.

He added: "That reality is deeply unsettling. This was not just an attack on my home, but endangered my child and disrupted the safety of our entire neighborhood."

Gibson said that around 13 rounds were fired at his door (Rob Gibson)

No-one was injured during the incident, and a note was left under the doormat, which read: "No datacenters."

Gibson had previously voted in favor of the construction of a datacenter, which are used by artificial intelligence.

Defending his vote, he said: "Metrobloks has the potential to bring significant investment, create jobs, and generate long-term tax revenue that supports infrastructure, housing, and essential services."

Gibson has previously that it is estimated that the datacenter could result in around $20 million being brought into the area.

However, evidence has previously shown that datacenters can have a destructive impact on the environment, including using a lot of water, as well as reports of noise pollution and health concerns for people who live close to such centers.

13WTHR has reported that many residents in the area are fiercely opposed to the project over environmental concerns, as well as worry about the impact it will have on the community.

A note was left under the doormat (Rob Gibson)

President of the Indianapolis City County Council Maggie Lewis said that the shooting had left her 'deeply disturbed and heartbroken'.

"We are deeply thankful that no lives were lost or physically harmed," she said.

"Yet, this act of intimidation strikes at the heart of our values. No elected official — or any resident of Indianapolis — should ever fear for their safety because of their public service or policy positions."

In a statement, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said that officers responded to reports of shots being fired at just after 9am on Monday.

Police added in the statement that they 'believe this was an isolated, targeted incident.'