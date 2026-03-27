Ted Cruz has shared his thoughts on a famous comedian's skit where he appeared to mock Erika Kirk, and it's safe to say he isn't a fan of it.

Earlier this week, well-known comic Druski shared a video to his socials where he appeared as a white woman with blond hair and blue eyes. His now-viral skit was about 'how Conservative Women in America act' – according to him.

The skit has sparked some controversy since Druski (whose real name is Drew Desbordes) shared it on March 25, especially as many believe the 31-year-old was taking aim at Charlie Kirk's widow.

One part of the clip, Druski's 'Conservative woman' is seen doing a podcast while holding the Bible. He also discussed white men being the ones 'who matter most' while his satirical character stood in front of a Black security guard.

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Druski appeared to use Erika Kirk as inspiration for his latest ski (X/Druski)

Twitter users quickly turned to the social media platform's AI chatbot Grok to ask who exactly Druski was pretending to be.

Somebody asked if the 'woman' seen in the skit was Erika Kirk, which the AI bot replied with: "No, that's Druski in drag from his viral skit parodying conservative women (including Erika Kirk). The real Erika Kirk is the blonde CEO of Turning Point USA and widow of Charlie Kirk—not quite this exaggerated. Spot-on impression though!"

While some people found his video entertaining (Grok included), Druski also received a lot of criticism online for it.

One person raged: "DISGUSTING: Druski faces MASSIVE backlash after dressing as Charlie Kirk’s grieving widow, Erika Kirk, and mocking Christianity. An evil and garbage human being!"

"Nah man this might be Druski’s most diabolical skit yet," added another.

Now US Senator Ted Cruz has joined in on the critique and rebuked Drukski on Twitter, calling his latest skit 'beneath contempt'.

As of March 27, Kirk is yet to respond to the viral clip of Druski's apparent depiction of her.

UNILAD have previously contacted both her and Druski for comment on the matter.

The latest thing the mother-of-two shared to Instagram was a video montage of her with her young children, whom she shared with her late husband.

"I see you in them," she wrote. "Especially during the smallest moments that no one else would notice. Such a tenderness."

Kirk continued: "It’s almost like this holy shaping that I’m witnessing in real time. They’re my living reminders, pieces of you so precious in my arms…and it’s within these little loves that I find a quiet healing. In them, I carry you forward."