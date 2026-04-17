An American who fled the US following Donald Trump's election victory in 2024 has shared their concerns for Gen Z.

Skylar Lyralen Kaye, who identifies as non-binary, was already making moves to leave the US during the first Trump term. While obviously leaving behind their home wasn't their ideal choice, once the Republican president was elected for a second time, they knew they would be leaving the country.

Skylar explained to UNILAD: "I did not want to leave this time; I left my marriage, I had my own place, I lived right near the ocean, I loved my life."

However, they claimed: "Trans people were... on the Trump hit list and I'm an out non-binary trans activist. I was in the middle of writing this book [Bachelorx] and I thought 'I cannot emotionally withstand publishing this book in the United States, I will be afraid they're going to come for me'."

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Now residing in Portugal, the 66-year-old is watching the goings on of the Trump administration from afar, and while they may not be living in the US anymore, Skylar has grave concerns for the younger generation, in particular, Gen Z.

Skylar Lyralen Kaye left the US after Trump's election victory (Supplied)

The author explained: "I know a lot of Gen Z people, most of them are queer. But nobody said what this man said to me, and he said, 'This is all I've known. I was a child during the Obama administration. All I've known as an adult is Trump and then four years of not Trump and then Trump again'."

Sharing their concern for the future generations, Skylar said: "I don't know what that does to a generation that you grow up with fascism and terror."

Skylar went on to tell UNILAD they're 'frightened' of the 'personal impact' the Trump administration is having on the younger generations.

"I think there's a possibility that finally things have gotten bad enough," Skylar continued.

"You know, the American people are no longer complacent. There are protests and all over the country, the red states, there are protests against Trump."

Ahead of the midterm elections, the president is polling poorly amongst Gen Z, with a survey conducted in March by The Economist and YouGov providing grave reading for Trump.

Donald Trump is polling poorly amongst Gen Z (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

1,595 US adults were quizzed on the current president between March 13 and 16, just a matter of weeks after the joint US-Israel attack on Iran.

Just 25 percent of those aged 18-29 approved of the job Trump is doing, while the disapproval voted was casted at 64 percent.

Overall, the Republican president's net approval rating is minus 39 amongst Gen Z.

In response to the poll, White House spokesman Davis Ingle told press: "The ultimate poll was November 5, 2024, when nearly 80 million Americans overwhelmingly elected President Trump to deliver on his popular and common‑sense agenda."

UNILAD has reached out to the White House for comment.