Former Pussycat Dolls member Jessica Sutta has revealed why she thinks she was not invited back to the group ahead of their reunion tour.

The Pussycat Dolls stunned much of the music world when the girl group announced that they would be reuniting for a world tour, which is the first in over 15 years.

Their second and penultimate studio album, 'Doll Domination', was released in 2008, before their eventual disbandment in 2015. However, the bigger surprise of the announcement is that they wouldn’t be coming back together completely whole.

The group will now be a trio rather than a six-piece, starring just Nicole Scherzinger, Ashley Roberts and Kimberly Wyatt.

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While many fans took to social media to reveal their thoughts and opinions on the ‘true’ reason for why they made the move to trio, former member Jessica Sutta has explained why she thinks it happened this way.

The Pussycat Dolls will be touring as a trio (XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Why Jessica Sutta thinks she isn't a part of the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour

Speaking on the March 22 episode of The Maverick Approach podcast, she said: “I was a liability. I align with Bobby Kennedy, which is aligning with MAGA.

"Do I love what [President Donald] Trump is doing? Absolutely not. I do not believe in war. [But] we didn’t have a chance for the [vaccine] injured community to get help without him.”

Jessica Sutta's support of MAGA and Robert F. Kennedy Jr

Sutta has long been a supporter of US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr, and has said she has connected with Kennedy over their shared medical beliefs.

She also argued she was sick of people criticizing her for her views, some of which align with MAGA supporters.

She continued: “People are screaming at me, 'You’re MAGA, you’re MAGA'. Yeah, I am. I triple down on it because I’m like, I’m so sick of people telling me who I should be.”

Jessica Sutta believes her support for MAGA is the reason she's not a part of the Pussycat Dolls' tour (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Speaking about allegedly not being told about the reunion ahead of the announcement, Sutta went on to say that 'none of us were called' and that they were ‘blindsided’, referencing former members Carmit Bachar and Melody Thornton.

'This is very bittersweet for me'

However, she did note that she received a phone call from Scherzinger.

She said: “I don’t plan to call her back. I love Nicole. This is very bittersweet for me. I respect her as an artist.

"I even cried with joy when she won her Tony [for Sunset Boulevard] just recently.”

The Pussycat Dolls is remembered as a six-piece girl group (Tim Roney/Getty Images)

During a recent appearance on the Today show, the trio was asked about not bringing the other stars back for the tour.

Wyatt answered: “I mean, it has been an ever-changing lineup, and you know, this is what it looks like now in 2026, and you never know what comes next.

“I think ultimately, we’ve got to protect our peace and when something like the Pussycat Dolls has so much history, we have ruptured in the past, and right now we are repairing, and we’re sort of on the same page with that.”

UNILAD has contacted Nicole Scherzinger’s representatives for comment.