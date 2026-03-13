Americans have spoken, and this time it’s all about voices.

In a new poll by Babbel conducted through OnePoll, 2,000 U.S. adults were asked a question that feels straight out of a modern dating diary: which accents make their hearts flutter… and which ones make them quietly check out.

Because apparently, when it comes to sex and relationships, it’s not just what you say, it’s how you say it.

Babbel’s findings suggest that accents can seriously “make or break” a love story. More than a quarter of respondents confessed that hearing an accent they don’t fancy is an instant dealbreaker.

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And in the swipe-happy world of dating apps, two-thirds admitted an accent could determine whether someone gets swiped left.

Americans have revealed the accents they think are the sexiest (Getty Stock)

The American accent that ranked the sexiest is Southern American English. Think Texas, Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, the Carolinas, Tennessee, and Arkansas. “The accent features elongated vowels and a slower cadence that many listeners associate with ease and warmth,” Babbel said.

But do accents really impact dating that much? Yes, apparently. Esteban Touma, Cultural and Linguistic Expert at Babbel, said: “Accents don’t just shape first impressions—they influence who we swipe on, who we meet again, and even how confident we feel showing up as ourselves."

Noting that accents don’t just shape initial first impressions, Touma commented: “These findings show just how powerful the human voice has become in modern dating.

“The findings underline just how layered and personal accents are. They carry history, identity and emotion — and it is precisely this distinctness that gives them meaning.”

But it’s not all doom and gloom: don’t change your accent just because it didn’t rank high on the list, because there’s someone out there who will find it hot. “Rather than something to smooth out or hide, our accents deserve to be embraced and celebrated.

Accents can influence attraction (Getty Stock)

"Everyone should feel free to speak in a way that reflects who they are and where they come from, without fear that it makes them less attractive or less worthy of connection.”

Regarding the ranking of the sexiest American accents, a Babbel language expert said the rankings reflect perception rather than any real measure of a person’s worth or intelligence. “Well, firstly, these results reflect perception, not inherent value. Accent attractiveness refers to how appealing listeners find certain speech patterns based on familiarity, cultural associations, and personal preference. These rankings highlight how voice shapes romantic first impressions, not how worthy or intelligent someone may be.”

American Accents ranked most to least attractive