With the winter months nearly a thing of the past for another year, singletons are embracing a new dating trend known as 'sweeping'.

There's no doubt the world of dating is a pretty difficult one to navigate given the number of dating apps out there, and then you've also got the old school way of meeting people face-to-face.

And guys, it's 2026, there's also a ton of dating trends to deal with too, including a new one that sees people 'cleaning out' their love life.

It comes in the form of 'sweeping', so forget about the traditional spring clean, it's about clearing out the situationships in 2026.

What is 'sweeping'?

This new trend sees daters cleaning out their love life by blocking or deleting those who don't message them back.

It's basically about giving your love life a makeover by removing anyone that you can't see having a relationship with and haven't spoken to in a while.

And apparently, six in ten people recorded in a new set of data have said they have 'swept' their love life in the past year.

Claire Renier, a dating expert at real-life dating app happn, said: “At happn, we believe that dating should be about real-life, authentic connections, but you can’t see what’s right in front of you if you’re distracted by the ghosts of your past. ’Sweeping’ doesn’t need to be cold, as long as you’re being honest with what you want.

"By clearing out the noise this Spring, daters can make a conscious choice to prioritise authenticity, focusing their energy on people who truly excite them, rather than settling for the comfort of a dead-end relationship.”

The data

51 percent of daters involved in the study have deleted people who haven't bothered to message them back, while 15 percent have 'swept' more than eight people in one go.

On top of that, 33 percent said they removed between two and seven romantic interests in one big removal spree.

The experts over there also discovered 39 percent have used this time of year to update their dating profiles with fresh pictures and eye-catching bios in a bid to get a bit of summer love.

Despite that, only 26 percent of participants said they believe that spring or summer is the best time to refresh their romantic life.

So, there you have it. If you've not had much luck with dating in recent times, why not give this new trend a go.