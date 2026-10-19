Man who predicted the 21st century's biggest terror threat says US will never be the same after Trump
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Man who predicted the 21st century's biggest terror threat says US will never be the same after Trump

He also predicts democracy and even religion will be replaced by AI

Michael D. Carroll

Michael D. Carroll

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Topics: Artificial Intelligence

Michael D. Carroll
Michael D. Carroll

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