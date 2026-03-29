Iran vows to set US troops on fire and claims army is 'waiting' for 'land invasion'

Iran has responded to the possibility of the conflict escalating with American troops on the ground.

The war between Iran, US and Israel is set to enter its second month and it is unclear when the conflict will come to an end.

As things currently stand, Israel and the US have been firing missiles in Iran, with the country responding in kind, firing at US bases in neighboring countries.

However, there have been fears the conflict will more quickly escalate than come to an end.

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It has been reported that the Department of War has is now preparing for ground operations as thousands of US soldiers and Marines have now made their way to the Middle East.

13 American service members have died in the month-long conflict (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Officials who spoke to The Washington Post said it's unlikely that America will carry out a full-scale invasion. Instead, the plans may involve 'raids by a mixture of Special Operations forces and conventional infantry troops'.

However, all the same, Iran seems to have issued a response to this possibility.

According to a BBC report, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has said the country’s forces are ‘waiting for American soldiers to enter on the ground so they can rain fire upon them.”

He also stated that ‘the enemy signals negotiation in public, while in secret it plots a ground attack’ and added that on the subject of Iran's surrender, Iran's message is ‘clear’ and it will not accept ‘humiliation’.

While the situation remains fluid, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has denied that Trump has made a final decision on the idea of a ground invasion.

Trump has not yet made a final decision on sending in ground troops(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

She told The Post: "It’s the job of the Pentagon to make preparations in order to give the Commander in Chief maximum optionality. It does not mean the President has made a decision."

However, despite these fears the war is set to go on longer, some White House officials have claimed that Trump is actually bored with the conflict.

The official spoke to MS Now and said Trump is getting ‘bored’ and now ‘wants to move on’ from the war offering up further insights to how the POTUS is allegedly feeling.

They said: “[Trump] is getting a little bored with Iran. Not that he regrets it or something — he’s just bored and wants to move on.”

They added that Trump’s comments that the war is won is ‘mostly hyperbole’ and ‘It’s part [of Trump] just wanting to declare victory and move on.”