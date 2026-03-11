Erika Kirk will take over from the late Charlie Kirk on the US Air Force Academy board after being appointed by Donald Trump following her husband's assassination.

Erika continues to take up many of the duties Charlie Kirk undertook prior to being shot and killed back in September last year.

The mom-of-two, who had been married to the right-wing podcaster since 2021, previously issued a statement on how she would be taking over from Kirk at Turning Point USA.

At the time, the company revealed she would be taking up the mantle of CEO and Chair of the Board.

Advert

Now, Trump has appointed Erika to replace her husband's seat on the Air Force Academy Board of Visitors.

Donald Trump chose Erika Kirk as one of his selections for the board (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

According to the website, The Board ‘inquires into the morale, discipline, curriculum, instruction, physical equipment, fiscal affairs, academic methods and other matters relating to the Academy which the Board decides to consider'.

Announcing Erika's appointment, White House spokesperson Olivia Wales insisted she was the ‘perfect choice’ for the board.

She added: “Charlie Kirk served proudly on the Board, inspiring not only the next generation of servicemembers, but millions around the world with his bold Christian faith, defense of the truth, and deep love of country.

“Erika Kirk will continue his legacy, and be a fearless advocate for the most elite airpower force in the history of the world whose warriors keep our Nation safe, strong, and free.”

The website also broke down how other members are selected.

The White House has said Erika Kirk is a perfect choice for the board (PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

It reads: “The Board consists of six members appointed by the President, two designated by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, one designated by the Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, one each designated by the Chair and Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee, two designated by the Majority Leader of the Senate, two designated by the Minority Leader of the Senate, and one each designated by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee."

The updated page notes that the president selected Senator Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Dan Clark, Doug Nikolai and Dina Powell, alongside Kirk.

One slot still remains vacant.

Charlie Kirk had only attended one meeting while serving on the Board of Visitors before he was killed. While on the board he recommended speedier renovations for the academy chapel, according to meeting minutes seen by the Stars and Stripes outlet.