A statue of President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein has been constructed in Washington.

The gold structure depicts Trump and Epstein as characters Jack and Rose from Titanic, in the iconic scene where they stand at the ship's helm.

Jack shouts, 'I'm the king of the world!' during the infamous moment, which has inspired the name of the statue, King of the World.

A plaque on the statue reads: "The tragic love story between Jack and Rose was built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches.

"This monument honors the bond between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein, a friendship seemingly built on luxurious travel, raucous parties, and secret nude sketches."

The statue has been constructed in Washington (Maxine Wallace/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The organization behind the statue, Secret Handshake, also created another Epstein and Trump statue in September last year. It was erected on the National Mall before being taken down by Park Police.

At the time, they said: “We celebrate the long-lasting bond between President Donald J. Trump and his ‘closest friend,’ Jeffrey Epstein."

Following the statue being erected, a White House spokesperson said: "Liberals are free to waste their money however they see fit – but it's not news that Epstein knew Donald Trump, because Donald Trump kicked Epstein out of his club for being a creep.

"Democrats, the media, and the organisation that's wasting their money on this statue knew about Epstein and his victims for years and did nothing to help them while President Trump was calling for transparency, and is now delivering on it with thousands of pages of documents.

"There's very few people who have gone on the record and called Trump one of his good friends."

It depicts Epstein and Trump as Jack and Rose (Probal Rashid/LightRocket via Getty Images)

It's believed that Trump was associated with Epstein in the 1990s before the pair had a fallout in the early 2000s.

In 2019, the president said: "Well, I knew him like everybody in Palm Beach knew him.

"I mean, people in Palm Beach knew him. He was a fixture in Palm Beach. I had a falling out with him a long time ago. I don't think I've spoken to him for 15 years. I wasn't a fan.

"I was not, yeah, a long time ago, I'd say maybe 15 years. I was not a fan of his, that I can tell you. I was not a fan of his."

Last year, Trump launched a $20 billion federal lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal and News Corp. over the publication's reporting on a note and drawing allegedly sent to Epstein on his 50th birthday.

"This is not me. This is a fake thing. It’s a fake Wall Street Journal story,” he said at the time.

"I never wrote a picture in my life. I don’t draw pictures of women... It’s not my language. It’s not my words.”

According to Politico, News Corp.'s motion to dismiss the case is pending.

When contacted for comment regarding the most recent statue, the White House deflected to ask when 'wealthy Democrat donors' would start to 'create sculptures' of their own party members who had alleged dealings with Epstein.