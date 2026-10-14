Collin Gosselin shares brutal four words mom Kate allegedly said when he was in mental institute age 12
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Collin Gosselin shares brutal four words mom Kate allegedly said when he was in mental institute age 12

22-year-old Collin Gosselin has opened up about his childhood in his new memoir

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Topics: TLC, Celebrity, Books, News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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