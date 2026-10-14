Collin Gosselin shares brutal four words mom Kate allegedly said when he was in mental institute age 12

Collin Gosselin has made multiple allegations about his mom in his new memoir titled 'In the Shadow of Eight: Surviving the Reality of My Childhood'.

Collin is one of Kate and Jon Gosselin's eight children. He is one of the former couple's sextuplets alongside siblings Hannah, Alexis, Aaden, Leah, and Joel. They were all born in May 2004.

There's also twins Cara and Mandy, who were born in October 2000.

With their unusually large family, the kids and their parents landed their own TLC show Jon & Kate Plus 8, which premiered in 2007. Two years later, Jon and Kate divorced but the show continued and was rebranded as Kate Plus 8.

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Jon and Kate's divorce undeniably divided the family, and Collin in particular has had a strained relationship with his mom over the years – something which he's shared further insight about in his new book (which hit shelves on October 13).

Collin Gosselin, 22, has released a new memoir about his childhood (Michael Simon/Getty Images)

What Collin says in his memoir about his mom

In one part of his memoir he recalls being sent to a behavior facility by Kate when he was 12 years old. His mom had claimed at the time that Collin had 'unpredictable behavior and violent tendencies towards' family members, sparking his institutionalization, Page Six reports.

Then, in 2023, Kate also said that she placed Collin in the institution 'following years of outpatient treatment which proved insufficient for his needs' and for her apparent safety, as well as his siblings'.

She proceeded to brand Collin as 'a very troubled young man'.

He was at the facility for almost two years before his dad obtained sole custody of him in 2018.

Kate and Jon Gosselin pictured with their 8 kids in January 2007 (Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire)

When Kate visited him, she allegedly said to Collin 'you broke our family'. The 22-year-old says she only visited him once and was 'horrified' by the weight he had gained.

He penned in his book: "She warned us about eating healthy and what would happen if we didn’t.

“But I didn’t really have a choice here. I ate what they gave me. And now, well, I was fat."

Elsewhere Collin wrote that he had made origami gifts for his seven siblings while he was at the facility, but Kate 'refused' to take them to pass on to them.

"These gifts were my chance to remind them I existed. If she wouldn’t take those, she wasn’t going to take me," he said of this, per Page Six.

UNILAD has approached Kate's rep for comment.

Kate has received support from her fans following Collin's claims (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Kate addresses Collin's book

Kate has been showered with support by her followers on social media, one of whom she replied to on TikTok.

Somebody commented on a video she had posted on October 10, PEOPLE reports. They wrote: "I know you already know this, but you have the support of so many. Most importantly your seven precious children. I’m so frustrated that my FYP is being flooded with such terrible lies. It should be illegal to defame someone that way, but I just wanted to say you are doing a great job keeping your head up through all of this! We love you!"

Kate replied to the comment thanking them for their sentiments.

The 51-year-old former reality TV star said: "Thank you so much. I know rational logical ppl or anyone who has dealt with mental illness understands what’s going on here."