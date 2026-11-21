A former US Border Control chief has revealed the extreme lengths drug smugglers will go to in a bid to get illegal drugs into America.

Someone who knows this topic well is Chris Clem, the former Chief Patrol Agent of the US Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona, who recently sat down with LADBible Stories to share some insight into the job that he worked for over 27 years.

One thing Chris was grilled about was creative ways he's seen the cartel attempt to smuggle drugs across the border.

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"If you can think it, most likely they've already figured out a way to evolve it," Chris' answer began.

"Two things come to mind. The most recent creative way I've seen it was using small drones that you could buy at the local tech shops and that can carry anywhere from a kilo or more of anything tied to the bottom of a drone, airlifted from the top of a rooftop in Mexico over the border wall and into a neighborhood."

Another thing he's seen is something called 'liquid cocaine', which is also known as cocaine hydrochloride.

"Liquid cocaine was always an interesting one for me," Chris said. "I always though the liquid cocaine was odd because how they would do that, they would take the cocaine, mix it with water, and then sometimes they'd soak it in clothing and then let that dry out.

"And then they would pack the clothing into compartments and then the K-9 would alert, but you wouldn't see traditional packaging of narcotics. You just saw a whole bunch of jeans and shirts."

Chris Clem is the former Chief Patrol Agent of the US Border Patrol in Yuma, Arizona (LADBible Stories)

With this in mind, border control had to start checking for residue on the items of clothing rather than just relying on seeing it with the naked eye.

Chris explained: "It wasn't until we started testing that we realised that there was a residue on the clothing. And so, what they would do when they got back to it (and I'm not perfect in this science), but they would then go soak it back in water and let the cocaine come out.

"They would lose a lot of the product, but I've always thought that was a very interesting way to conceal a product there."

As well as clothing, there have been reports of people smuggling liquid cocaine in items like shampoo bottles. For example, a Colombian man attempt to smuggle a whopping $400,000 worth of the drug in 24 full-sized shampoo bottles in 2019, ABC News reported at the time.

Watch Chris' full interview here:

While most people associate cocaine with illegal and recreational use, it is sometimes used for medical purposes as well. The American Academy of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery considers the drug to be 'a valuable anesthetic and vasoconstricting agent when used as part of the treatment of a patient by a physician'.

According to Healthline, medical practitioners may use cocaine hydrochloride as a local anesthetic, as a vasoconstrictor (meaning to narrow the blood vessels), and as a diagnostic tool for specific medical conditions.

Reportedly it's most commonly used by ear, nose, and throat doctors to prepare for medical interventions regarding the nasal passages.