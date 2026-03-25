An influencer in Los Angeles has been accused of using dating apps to lure older men into trusting her so she could rob them.

Adva Lavie, 28, who is known as Mia Ventura online, has been 'held to answer' for charges of burgling victims' homes after meeting them online, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

In a statement on March 24, the district attorney alleged that between 2023 and 2025, Lavie used dating apps to start relationships with people.

According to the statement, Lavie, who has previously appeared in Penthouse and Playboy magazines and claims to be the first top OnlyFans model from Israel, has been accused of posing as someone's girlfriend as well as a travel companion.

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In this way, the district attorney claimed that she was able to get access to the homes of her alleged victims, where she is accused of stealing money, high-value items, and gold from wealthy men and younger women.

Lavie also goes by the name Mia Ventura (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for TEATRO Live)

According to police, Lavie would target 'basically anyone she had an opportunity to steal from', and reports have also been filed in Nevada, Florida, France, and Italy.

“It wasn’t just elderly men,” Detective Angela Lopez previously told the LA Times.

“It evolved to ... basically anyone she had an opportunity to steal from. She would steal from, whether it was male, female, business or whatnot.”

All of the charges are felonies (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Lavie is facing two counts of unauthorized use of personal identifying information, two counts of grand theft, one count of first-degree residential burglary, and one count of first-degree residential burglary.

All of these charges are felonies, the district attorney's office has said, and if convicted, she could face up to 11 years and eight months in prison.

Meghan Syria is a model who is claiming that Lavie borrowed her phone while they were at an event, and then tried to get into her bank accounts on the device.

Lavie is reportedly wearing an ankle monitor ahead of a hearing for her case (Paul Archuleta/Getty Images for Teatro)

Syria said: “She’s got very chaotic energy, and she will disarm girls by calling them ‘babe’ and ‘beautiful’ and lying and saying that they’re twin flames."

Lavie has previously pleaded not guilty to the charges.

She is now set to be arraigned on April 6 and is currently not in custody, but is wearing an ankle monitor and has been ordered to keep away from people she allegedly targeted.

Hochman said: "At her trial, we will prove beyond a reasonable doubt that this defendant exploited trust built through online relationships to gain access to victims’ homes and steal from them.

"Her ability to deceptively influence others, whether in person or online, has now come to an end."