UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham explains why it’s important for men to talk about their feelings
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UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham explains why it’s important for men to talk about their feelings

The British prime minister opened up about having recently lost his father

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: UNILAD

Topics: Mental Health, UK News

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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