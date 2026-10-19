UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham explains why it’s important for men to talk about their feelings

Andy Burnham has encouraged people to 'just talk' amid the rising suicide rates in men.

In the US, males make up around 80 percent of suicides while in the UK it's the single leading cause of death in men under 50.

Tragically there have been recent examples of young men having taken their own lives in the news, the most recent being Breaking Bad star RJ Mitte who was announced to have died on October 12 at the age of 34.

Shortly before that, Cindy Crawford's 27-year-old Presley Gerber died by suicide. The family have since addressed the harrowing ordeal, which occurred on September 20, and described themselves as being 'beyond heartbroken'.

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Now Britain's new prime minister Andy Burnham has spoken out men's mental health and shared how he believes it's important for males to discuss their feelings – particularly during difficult times.

British PM Andy Burnham recently lost his dad, who had been battling Alzheimer's (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Burnham himself has gone through a tough time of late after the death of his father, Roy Burnham, on September 14. Roy passed away aged 85 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.

"It's been a hard thing just because it kind of, you know, the end of his journey, it's coincided with me coming into this role," Burnham told LADBible Stories of becoming PM around the same time of his dad's death.

He continued to share: "But I decided to talk about it because I think it's important that people understand. It's a powerful emotion it unlocks, but you may as well then use it for something.

"[...] I think you do then have to talk more about how you're feeling. Otherwise, I think we're going to be in a bad place, aren't we? Particularly with men's mental health."

When it was pointed out that suicide rates in the UK in men below 50 were on the rise, Burnham noted that rates are rising among women too.

"It's not just men, but it's a massive issue," the PM said. "And it's why I support organizations like Andy's Man Club. It's nothing to do with me. It was founded by some amazing people in Yorkshire, who created a space where people of different backgrounds can just go."

Burnham went on to encourage men to go to a 'social club or wherever and just talk', adding: "The thing is, those groups that allow men to talk in formal settings I think are really, really important."

If you or someone you know is struggling or in a mental health crisis, help is available through Mental Health America. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org. You can also reach the Crisis Text Line by texting MHA to 741741.

If you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). The Helpline is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week.