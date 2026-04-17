Ever wanted to live out your fantasy of staying amongst UFOs? Well, thankfully, there's a UFO-inspired hotel located just minutes away from a bit of extraterrestrial history.

The Spodnic UFO camping pod in Pembrokeshire, Wales, attracts guests from across the world with space geeks keen to experience the perfectly-themed digs.

More than a decade ago, Martin and Carol Anne Johnson decided to purchase the land to build a trio of unconventional vacation stays and the Spodnic UFO is certainly the pinnacle of that.

The unique hotel was showcased on Channel 4's travel show, World's Most Secret Hotels, where Martin discussed the project.

Advert

"It looks like it's just landed from outer space and aliens could come out," he said.

"It's such a secret location that people wouldn't know is here. A lot of the time, parents won't tell their children where they're staying, then when they arrive, they see a UFO and they're off, running around!"

The unique accommodation sleeps four (Channel 4)

Martin's hotel sits just 25 minutes from what has been dubbed the 'Bermuda Triangle' of alien sightings, with the village of Broad Haven home of a number of peculiar sightings.

There have been a whopping 450 reported extraterrestrial encounters in the small Welsh village, which all happened throughout the year of 1977.

David Davies, now 57, was one of those who claimed to see a UFO in Broad Haven as a child, and he still can't believe what he saw, even to this day.

"From behind some trees, this thing popped up in front of me," he recalled as per the BBC.

"It was silver, cigar-shaped and about 45ft long and there was just this thought that came into my mind that I had to run away.

"Mothers can tell when you're lying and [mine] was absolutely convinced what I was saying was the truth."

It's certainly been a passion project for Martin (Channel 4)

Despite so many sightings taking place in the area, hotel owner Martin told UNILAD in a recent phone interview that he hadn't seen any UFO sightings from the site personally, but space lovers can continue to hope, eh?

The pod really does look like it's just dropped from out of space due to the NASA-themed interior, three tripod legs, and a drop-down door.

Martin decided to scrap the standard hinged door for a drop-down entry point, while flashing lights add to the whole UFO appeal.

And in true UFO fashion, a smoke machine comes fitted with the accommodation with it coming into action every time the door opens.

Ideal for families, the vacation let houses four bedrooms and is the perfect getaway for space geeks out there. It could even be the perfect spot if aliens do decide to come back and visit...

The bathroom facilities comes in the form of a Tardis from Doctor Who, making the accommodation a treat for fans of the BBC sci-fi show too.

You can watch World's Most Secret Hotels on Saturdays at 8pm from Saturday 18 April on Channel 4 in the UK.