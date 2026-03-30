Airports and travel hubs across the United States are preparing for the holiday rush at an unprecedented time in aviation, with even longer lines than usual expected across the country.

The US is currently enduring the longest partial government shutdown in its history, with lawmakers unable to agree on funding for the Department of Homeland Security.

It's meant that TSA agents have not been paid for a month. Many have been forced to turn to food banks or have taken extra jobs. Even though they're legally required to keep working through the shutdown, many have quit or not shown up.

This has led many travel experts to caution travellers to expect frequent delays. Hours-long queues have been reported at several airports.

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With these issues practically guaranteed over the coming weeks, there are three major things you can do before getting to the airport that should speed you through security.

The government shutdown has result in travel chaos (CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP via Getty Images)

1. TSA PreCheck

As ever, you cannot really put a monetary value on your own time, or even sanity, so some frequent travellers may want to take advantage of the TSA PreCheck.

This service requires some pre-planning and legwork, but can see you skip the lines and avoid having to take every drop of liquid out of your bags. You also don’t have to remove your shoes and belt, so it adds some much-needed dignity to your journey too.

To use TSA PreCheck, you have to apply through their website and complete a 10-minute interview to establish that you are a low-risk individual. If approved, you will receive a Known Traveler Number.

You have to use this when booking your journey to take advantage of the shorter lines, with a PreCheck symbol being printed on your ticket so that security knows which queue to put you in.

Most passengers get through in less than 10 minutes. Though with the shutdown, you will need to check if your local airport is still offering this service.

2. Pack Smart

A TSA agent, Uniformed Advisor TeaNeisha Barker revealed the three things travelers can do to make life easier when getting around the airport.

Packing wisely will save crucial time (Getty Stock Images)

Speaking to Travel and Leisure, she said: "The top three things that travelers can do to assist with a seamless screening experience are to be prepared, be attentive, and follow the direction of the officer providing assistance."

One of the most common issues holding up queues in airports is passengers' lack of preparation ahead of their flight.

Good packing habits can speed up the process tenfold, the agent claimed, adding that travelers often end up delaying themselves by making common mistakes such as packing illegal items or bringing too much luggage.

For example, it's prohibited on flights to bring any kind of weapon, so even a pocket knife is considered a no-go.

She also suggested placing jewlery in a transparent bag since it's often too small to be picked up by scanners so having it all in one place makes it easier for agents to identify it.

The scene at JFK last Friday - rather you than me (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Hand-wrapped gifts are also not the best idea since agents can't see through the wrapping paper and might have to rip open a beautifully wrapped gift if they don't know what's inside.

"If you plan on traveling with a gift, I highly recommend wrapping it once you get to your destination,” she said.

3. Leave early

Running through the airport at the very last hour is never the way anyone wants to start the holidays.

David Slotnick, a contributing aviation editor for The Points Guy, said you should arrive 'very early', giving yourself an extra two to three hours.

He told the New York Post: "If lines move quickly, you’ll have more time to kill at the airport, but that’s better than missing your flight."

Even if it means twiddling your thumbs for a few extra hours, it's better than anxiously stressing before you've even got through security.