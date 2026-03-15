Tucker Carlson has come out with a bombshell claim that the CIA read his text messages leading up to the war with Iran to pin him as a double agent.

The ex-Fox News host, who has since come out as an independent journalist under his Tucker Carlson Show online, claims he’s being set up with charges by the Department of Justice on the CIA’s recommendation.

Explaining what has been happening, Carlson said on Saturday (March 14) on his X account that he is being pegged as an unregistered foreign agent for the Iranian regime after his messages were compromised.

The texts allegedly come before the US and Israel bombarded the nation with missiles on February 28, with the conflict still ongoing and branching out to other countries.

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For example, Israel began to bomb Lebanon, and Iran attacked the United Arab Emirates, and other neighbors.

Tucker Carlson claims he is being framed by the CIA (X/@tuckercarlson)

But for Carlson, who has closely been following Donald Trump’s administration and the war, claims he is being pinned as an agent for the regime – despite having been pro-MAGA for a number of years.

Though Carlson was ousted from MAGA by Trump when the ex-host quite Fox News and began to take a different political stance, and being critical of the government’s attack on Iran.

“Tucker has lost his way. I knew that a long time ago, and he’s not MAGA,” Trump said in an interview with ABC News earlier this month.

“MAGA is saving our country. MAGA is making our country great again. MAGA is America first, and Tucker is none of those things. And Tucker is really not smart enough to understand that,” he added.

As for what's going on – Carlson said in his clip: “The CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report to the Department of Justice, on the basis of a supposed crime I committed.

“What’s that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war. They [the CIA] read my texts.”

He revealed he may be charged under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (1938), which prohibits people from being paid by foreign bodies without being registered with the DOJ first.

Carlson has been critical of the US's war on Iran (Photo by Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu via Getty Images)

However, Carlson says he’s not in cahoots with Iran, stating: “I’m not an agent of a foreign power. Unlike a lot of people commenting on US politics and global affairs, I have only one loyalty and that’s the United States and have never acted against it.”

“Don’t need it, don’t want it,” Carlson added, stating that the people he had been in contact in Iran were all part of his job as a journalist.

“It’s my job to talk to everybody all the time and try to figure out what’s happening around the world,” he said. “I’m an American. I can talk to anybody.”

“There are some people who are mad at me for my views about Israel,” Carlson added.

UNILAD reached out to the CIA and the Department of Justice for comment.