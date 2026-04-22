Political commentator Tucker Carlson has shared an unexpected apology after endorsing Donald Trump.

The conservative podcaster opened up about feeling ‘tormented’ by his support of the president in an surprising admission of regret while speaking on his podcast.

Tucker, a former Fox News host, was once a staunch supporter of Trump and acknowledged this on Monday on The Tucker Carlson Show.

“You know, we’ll be tormented by it for a long time - I will be,” Tucker Carlson told Buckley Carlson, his brother and a former Trump speechwriter. “And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional, that’s all I’ll say.”

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Carlson’s sudden reflection came amid growing critiques over Trump’s handling of the Iran war.

"It’s not enough to say, 'Well, I changed my mind,'" Carlson mused. "Or like, 'Oh, this is bad. I’m out.' It’s like, in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us for the reason this is happening right now."

Donald Trump and Tucker Carlson in October 2024, a week before election day (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Carlson previously made his feelings known about the president, as recently as this month. “Christians need to understand where Trump is taking us,” he wrote on X.

This post came after Trump warned Iran to ‘open the f—--g Strait, you crazy b—---s, you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah' on his own platform, Truth Social.

“How dare you speak that way on Easter morning to the country?” Carlson said in his podcast in response to Trump. “Who do you think you are? You’re tweeting out the f-word on Easter morning.”

Trump called Tucker a ‘low IQ person’ in response, claiming that his former supporter ‘has absolutely no idea what’s going on’, The New York Post reports.

“He calls me all the time; I don’t respond to his calls. I don’t deal with him. I like dealing with smart people, not fools,” the president continued.

Trump’s latest approval rating suggests people are less than impressed with his recent decisions.

Numerous Republican Party members have spoken out against the POTUS after he posted an AI image that appeared to depict himself as Jesus, although Trump himself said it was meant to show him as a doctor.

Trump and Carlson have traded comments about each other this month (Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump has also been involved in a very public, and confusing, quarrel with Pope Leo XIV, who openly criticised the U.S. for its war with Iran. Trump said the Pope is ‘weak on crime’ and ‘terrible for foreign policy’.

The president enjoyed his highest approval rating of his current term shortly after he was sworn into office again on January 20, where it stood at 47 percent. This may not come as a huge surprise.

But according to the latest stats, only 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump's performance, as of April 2026.

The president has been under increasing pressure to end the war with Iran, which his administration began alongside Israel in February, as the price of oil around the world has risen to record highs.

Americans have also been critical about Trump’s handling of inflation and the cost of living.