Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy's hot mic conversation caught them talking about Trump at the G7 Summit, and it's seemingly lifted the lid on the relationship between the world leaders.

French President Macron attended the major event in Evian, eastern France, alongside Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, which saw leaders from around the globe come together to talk about geopolitcs and international security.

However, when Macron met his Ukrainian counterpart, a talk between them was heard.

This comes after Trump reportedly gave Macron a ‘dead fish’ handshake prior to playing 13 seconds of tug-of-war with his wife Brigitte’s hand.

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The exchange between the two presidents was at odds with their 2017 grip that lasted almost 30 seconds, with neither party backing down.

Emmanuel Macron and Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the G7 Summit in France (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP via Getty Images)

When Trump and Brigitte met, the exchange was branded 'awkward', whilst his handshake with Macron was confusing to those who know him for his grab and pull method.

However, in images and footage of the shake, Macron can be seen reaching upward to meet him, and Trump gingerly takes his hand in return.

Clinical psychologist and behavioral expert Denise Dudley told The Huffington Post that Trump was 'literally hanging his hand downward', like a 'dead fish' handshake, which forces the other person to 'do all the work'.

“God give me strength, I'm about to do this thing that I don't want to do,” Dudley said Trump’s body language conveyed.

Anyway, Trump seemingly became the focus on a conversation Macron was having, after a hot mic picked up him saying something about a ‘bilateral [unintelligible] being organized,’ to which Zelenskyy replied: “With President Trump?”

The two then seemed to lower their voices before Macron said: "Okay, we'll arrange that."

While nobody knows what the hushed tone was covering up, the leaders could be planning to arrange a meeting with Trump in the future to discuss the plans.

After meeting with world leaders, Zelenskyy went on to talk about Ukraine's priorities, as Macron shared his hopes of Trump supporting the nation, which is still under attack by Russia.

"Priorities are clear," he wrote, per The Guardian. "More air defense missiles along with licenses to produce them, winter support package, and cranking up pressure on Russia. Importantly, the US is ready to provide backstop across these lines of effort."

During a meeting with Macron at the summit, Trump said he had spoken with both Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin, hinting at a plan to hash out a peace deal.

"Now that this (Iran) is finished, we're going to be focusing on that," he said.