Iran has had some strong words for Donald Trump after the POTUS warned the Iranian national soccer team that it wouldn’t be ‘appropriate’ they attend the FIFA World Cup.

This comes after the US joined Israel in the conflict on February 28, firing missiles at the nation which killed Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Khamenei and its senior leadership.

The war also comes just three months after Trump was awarded the FIFA Peace Prize for his ‘efforts to end wars’, instead of starting them.

While heads have been focused on Iranian, Israeli, and American politicians, the POTUS has turned around and brought sport into the conversation – namely, the FIFA World Cup.

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He wrote on Truth Social: “The Iran National Soccer Team is welcome to The World Cup, but I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there, for their own life and safety.”

In response, the ream wrote on Instagram that the host nation being unable to provide adequate protection was the issue here.

Donald Trump said it wouldn't be 'appropriate' for the Iranian team to appear (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

"The World Cup is a historic and international event and its governing body is FIFA - not any individual, country," the team's statement read. "Iran's national team, with strength and a series of decisive victories achieved by the brave sons of Iran, was among the first teams to qualify for this major tournament."

"Certainly, no one can exclude Iran's national team from the World Cup; the only country that could be excluded is one that merely carries the title of 'host' yet lacks the ability to provide security for the teams participating in this global event," the statement continued.

The summer tournament is jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Trump then posted online: “The United States of America looks very much forward to hosting the FIFA World Cup. Ticket sales are ‘through the roof!'”

Iran was bombed by the US and Israel on 28 February (Photo by Sasan / Middle East Images / AFP via Getty Images)

This comes after country’s sports minister Ahmad Donyamali said the team would not be participating after the death of Khamenei.

“Considering that this corrupt ⁠regime [the US] has ⁠assassinated our leader, under no circumstances ⁠can we ⁠participate in ⁠the World Cup,” the minister had said.

But the war hasn’t just impacted sports – but also oil.

Brent Crude oil prices increased per barrel to $119 before falling slightly, with Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Bahrain, and Kuwait having to cut down on their production after the Strait of Hormuz has been armed with drones and mines for anyone daring to sail through.