We know stress can affect many parts of our body - and now a doctor has revealed how it can affect men's sperm.

Modern day life is stressful for many, with work pressure, family pressure, and the rise in the cost of living.

As if that's not enough to think about, these stress factors may affect those planning to have children, as a doctor has made a surprising revelation on the impact stress has on sperm.

As well as mentally, stress also affects the body physically as it prompts the body to release a number of hormones including cortisol and adrenaline. Although helpful in the short term, the long-term is when it causes issues and things such as sleep and libido are affected.

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“It takes about two to three months for sperm to be produced, mature and show up in the semen. That is one reason chronic stress may matter more than a short-lived stretch of stress,” Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt wrote in CNN Health.

However, that’s not all. He continued: “Chronic stress may also raise oxidative stress in the body, which can damage sperm directly.” And there’s research to back the case too.

A doctor reveals the impact stress has on sperm (Justin Paget/Getty Images)

The doc revealed that research has shown higher stress levels were linked to lower sperm count and poorer sperm movement.

So what does he advise for men in a similar situation? Well, Dr. Brahmbhatt knows it’s not easy to just ‘turn off stress’ but advises men to look at the habits caused by stress, including whether it’s causing them to drink more, or sleep less. He also recommends physical activity - which does not have to be intense.

For those struggling and stressed about conceiving, Dr Brahmbhatt advises them to ‘stay off the Facebook groups’ full of gender reveals and baby announcements.

“If you are already struggling, that content is not inspiration — it’s fuel for anxiety and a fast track to feeling inadequate,” he writes.

It is generally advised couples with a female partner under 35 to get checked if they’ve been trying for six months, and those over to check after a year. However, those with risk factors are told to get tested sooner.

The doctor advises men struggling to 'stay of Facebook groups' with announcement (Getty Stock Image)

Of course, there are a high number of factors which affect fertility in men. Recently, Dr Bobby Najari explained whilst writing for the New York Post that one of the most common causes of male infertility is a varicocele, which are swollen veins in the scrotum.

The veins can lower sperm production, as well as movement, which can have a direct impact on fertility. Although, possible signs of the condition could be different sized testicles and a mass on the scrotum.

Those who are struggling with fertility are advised to see a doctor to hopefully get to the root cause.