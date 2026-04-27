A 43-year-old man has opened up on the negative impacts his micropenis has on his daily life.

Micropenises are rare, and are said to affect less than 1 percent of men globally. Cleveland Clinic states the number is around 0.6 percent, although the exact figure is unknown.

The average stretched penile length (SPL) for adult males is 5.25 inches, with healthcare providers diagnosing a micropenis if the length is ‘less than 2.5 standard deviations below the average’. Therefore, it is said that a penis with an SPL of 2.67 inches or less in male adults indicates a micropenis.

Those with the condition have normal sexual function, however they may experience feelings of anxiety due to their smaller size.

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One man with the condition has revealed how it has impacted more than just his sex life.

The man, who has been called Sebastian to protect anonymity, wrote in Esquire: “My penis didn’t just affect my dating life, though. It affected my daily life.

A man has revealed how his micropenis doesn't just affect his sex life (Getty Stock Image)

“I tried to avoid using urinals. I stopped playing football because of the locker room situation after games. I always wear big hoodies or baggy shorts to hide my lack of a bulge," he added.

Sebastian then went on to explain how cold days were ‘the absolute worst’ due to his penis becoming inverted.

“I need to warm it up to allow me to pee without splashing on myself.”

Sebastian also writes that he wants to get married and settle down one day, although fears his micropenis will prevent him from doing so.

The delivery driver writes that he does currently have a girlfriend, however she had told him his penis was ‘the smallest she’d ever seen’.

Around 0.6% of men are thought to have a micropenis (Getty Stock Image)

He then explains feeling his ‘heart sink’ when finding an eight-inch purple rabbit vibrator inside her wardrobe.

“It made me feel very self-conscious because it was obviously a lot bigger than me,” he wrote.

Delivery man Sebastian states he didn’t realize he had a micropenis until he was 12 years old in P.E. class, which is similar to many other’s stories.

Earlier this year 38-year-old South Carolina man Michael Phillips, whose penis measures at 0.38 inches, sat down on ITV's This Morning to speak about the impact his size has had on his life.

Similar to Sebastian, the 38-year-old told the ITV hosts that he first became aware that his penis was abnormally small during high school, when a girl he was dating at the time laughed about his size.

He added: "I have had a couple experiences of having sex and wasn't able to get it in and everything. From there I just stopped trying to date and lost interest in it."