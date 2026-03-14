Early onset dementia is a problem that over 200,000 Americans are living with right now, and the symptoms can differ from person to person.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, around 7.2 million Americans age 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's.

With 74 per cent of those 75 an older, it leaves 110 of every 100,000 people age 30 to 64 years old, with the early onset condition.

The progressive disease doesn’t just impact the mind, but the body too.

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As per the Mayo Clinic, symptoms of dementia can include things like memory loss, problems communicating or finding words, trouble with visual and spatial abilities, problems with reasoning or problem-solving, trouble performing complex tasks, trouble with planning and organizing, poor coordination and control of movements, confusion and disorientation, and more.

On top of that, there are also personality changes that could signal dementia is present years before the above present themselves.

Professor Gill Livingston at the University College London (UCL), says there are six changes to look out for.

There are six personality changes to look out for (Getty Stock Images)

Lack of confidence

If you or someone you know finds themselves losing confidence in themselves, it could be a clue.

Shockingly, this was actually found to be the strongest predictor out of those suffering with low moods and sleep problems.

In fact, they were 50 per cent more likely to get dementia, even when it came up against people with risk factors and genetic links.

Geir Selbaek, a professor and research director at the Norwegian National Centre for Ageing and Health revealed to The Telegraph: “I think low self-confidence creates loneliness. And we’ve published a study showing that persistent loneliness increases the risk of dementia.”

Everyday struggles are too much (Getty Stock Images)

Struggling to cope

Another sign was when people were unable to cope with everyday issues in life in their 40s and 50s.

According to Livingston, this could indicate brain shrinkage – something common in dementia patients.

“For small children, stresses are much more likely to lead to them breaking down, shouting and crying, because they have a smaller brain,” she explained. “We know that decades before they’re diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, people’s brains can begin to shrink. Things they’ve previously been able to cope with, they’re unable to manage like before. It’s both the stress and that they’re on their way to developing dementia.”

Warmth for people goes away (Getty Stock Images)

Lack of warmth

As for those who reported 'not feeling warmth and affection for others' in midlife, they were also up there with their risk factor.

In fact, they were 44 per cent more likely to get dementia than those who didn’t report the same feelings.

Suddenly impulsive (Getty Stock Images)

Impulsivity

Being an impulsive person is fine, but when it comes out of nowhere – it can be worrying.

“I remember one woman who’d always been what I’d describe as a very conventional person, and then she suddenly seemed to change,” said Prof Livingston in an interview with The Telegraph. “She went out more, she was less interested in her husband and wanted to go out without him. They had always done things together, but she suddenly seemed to feel he was not adventurous enough for her.”

This is caused by the erosion of cells in the frontal regions of the brain.

“One of the things that enables us to control our impulsivity is the frontal region of the brain,” explains Livingston. “As we mature and become adults, that becomes much more developed. It doesn’t necessarily change what we want to do, but it makes us less likely to do it suddenly.”

Nervousness is a link (Getty Stock Images)

Feeling nervous

People who are nervous are apparently also at risk.

According to professor Selbaek, this could be linked to chronic stress.

He said: “I think that is one of the mediating factors. Increased levels of stress lead to higher levels of inflammation in the body, and both are devastating for brain health.”

Do you think things aren't being done well? (Getty Stock Images)

Perfectionism

It might seem silly that if you keep thinking that tasks weren’t being done properly, it could be another trait of someone with an enhanced risk of dementia.

However, if you’re not doing tasks properly...you might not be performing them to the standard you used to be.

Poor concentration is another sign (Getty Stock Images)

Poor concentration

Those who reported having 'difficulties concentrating' in midlife were more likely to develop dementia, revealed the report, as it’s linked to cognitive function.

If you notice any of the signs, it’s best to check in with a healthcare professional to gain expert advice.