A team of researchers has revealed that some alcohol is more dangerous than others, and highlighted the health drawbacks of regular consumption.

While most people are aware that drinking isn’t exactly good for the body, societal pressures and habits has many people thinking drinking alcohol isn’t that big of a deal.

Although many partake, the data and our understanding of alcohol has made it clear that there isn’t really a ‘safe’ amount to consume, at least according to the World Health Organization.

The Dietary Guidelines for Americans also stress to consume less alcohol for better overall health.

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When the body consumes alcohol, the body breaks it down into a toxic byproduct which attacks DNA and tissues, leading to inflammation, immune suppression and hormonal imbalances, and that is just the short term...

Alcohol is linked to a whole host of health issues (Getty Stock Image)

Due to its potential long-term impacts, it has been classified as a probable carcinogen in humans, meaning it it could increase the risk of several forms of cancer.

A research team from China found that, based on a participant questionnaires and reported alcohol intake, the risks of dying from cancer and heart disease were greater for those drinking even low to moderate amounts of certain drinks than others.

The drinks considered more dangerous by extension were spirits, beer and cider, when compared to wine consumption of the same amount.

Moderate wine drinkers, which in this context was ruled as one to three glasses a day, were significantly less likely to die of heart disease compared to those who never or occasionally drink.

However, the risk of death was nine percent higher for spirits, beer and cider drinkers, even those with a low intake - less than one to 1.5 drinks.

Dr Zhangling Chen, senior study author and professor at the Second Xiangya Hospital, Central South University in China explained the data.

The drinks considered more dangerous were spirits, beer and cider, when compared to wine consumption of the same amount (Getty Stock Image)

He said: “Our findings help clarify previously mixed evidence on low to moderate alcohol consumption.

“These findings can help refine guidance, emphasizing that the health risks of alcohol depend not only on the amount of alcohol consumed, but also on the type of beverage.

“Even low to moderate intake of spirits, beer or cider is linked to higher mortality, while low to moderate intake of wine may carry lower risk.”

While the reason behind this are unclear, the researchers believe wine may be more protective against chronic disease because certain types, especially red wine, contain polyphenols and antioxidants, compounds that reduce inflammation related to heart disease.

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