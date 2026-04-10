Have you been having trouble sleeping and think it’s linked to Earth’s “heartbeat”? It may not be what you think.

Over the past week, online monitoring data has appeared to show unusual fluctuations in this natural signal, sparking widespread attention and speculation especially online.

But the so-called ‘heartbeat’ you might have seen discussed on your timeline this past week comes from subtle electromagnetic vibrations known as the Schumann Resonance.

While reports of it increasing in recent weeks have emerged, some people have also experienced symptoms such as disturbed sleep and ringing in the ears, fuelling claims of a possible link.

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But before you blame your bad sleep on this phenomenon, experts caution that the it is poorly understood by the public and can vary naturally due to global lightning activity, with no established evidence connecting it to human health effects.

Earth’s natural electromagnetic frequency is typically measured at around 7.83 Hertz, with additional higher-frequency bands also detected in the atmosphere.

What is Earth's 'heartbeat'?(Getty Stock Image)

While some researchers and wellness advocates argue these subtle rhythms may align with patterns in human brain activity linked to sleep, relaxation and focus, mainstream scientists say there is currently no conclusive evidence of any biological effects.

Despite this, attention on recently fluctuations has led some folks to believe their symptoms of things like a lack of sleep or difficulty concentrating recently is directly linked to reported atmospheric disturbances that have occurred over the past several days.

These reports of disturbed sleep came amidst reports on Thursday, when the space weather monitoring site Schumann Resonance Today reported that Earth had been influenced by a series of weak and moderate solar flares erupting from the Sun between April 3 and April 5, followed by another moderate flare detected on April 8 and a stronger M-class flare in the early hours of April 9.

Does Earth's 'heartbeat' cause sleep disturbances (Getty Stock Images)

The site described the resulting conditions as 'intense and activating,' suggesting the planet’s natural electromagnetic activity was elevated above typical levels.

The Schumann Resonance is generated primarily by global lightning activity. These lightning discharges produce extremely low-frequency electromagnetic waves that travel through the space between Earth’s surface and the ionosphere—a charged layer of the atmosphere beginning at roughly 60 miles (about 100 kilometres) above the planet. As these waves reflect and interact within this natural Earth–ionosphere 'waveguide,; they form a persistent set of resonant frequencies, sometimes described as a global electromagnetic background signal, often referred to metaphorically as the Earth’s ‘heartbeat.’