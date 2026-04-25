Symptoms of painful but little-known condition that could make your penis shrink

The symptoms of a little-known condition that could make the penis shrink and believed to impact one in ten men have been detailed.

Peyronie's disease (PD), is 'a condition in which fibrous scar tissue forms in the deeper tissues under the skin of the penis', according to Mayo Clinic.

This can cause painful and curved erections, while some men with the disease state their penis is shorter while erect.

Unfortunately, the disease rarely goes away on its own and may become slightly worse if left untreated. Basically, if you have any worries, it's always best to speak with a doctor.

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Those with PD can also suffer from stress and anxiety, but there is certainly nothing to be embarrassed about.

Speaking with a healthcare professional about your symptoms can put you on an appropriate treatment plan to help manage symptoms and hopefully improve things in the bedroom.

Peyronie's disease affects one in ten men(Getty Stock Photo)

Symptoms of Peyronie's disease

According to Mayo Clinic, the most common symptoms of PD include:

Scar tissue

A bend to the penis

Erection problems

Shortening of the penis

Pain in the penis

Obvious changes in the penis

Peyronie's disease mostly affects men over 40, with Dr Chun Tang explaining how a 'curved' penis is the most common sign to look out for.

Speaking to The Sun, Dr Tang said: "Peyronie’s disease is another possible explanation, a condition characterised by the formation of fibrous scar tissue in the penis, leading to curvature or bending during erections.

"This scar tissue, known as a plaque, can develop on one side of the penis, causing it to lean or curve."

A 'curved' penis is an obvious sign to be aware of (Getty Stock Photo)

The healthcare professional continued: "Treatment options for penile curvature vary depending on the underlying cause and severity and may include medications, surgery, or other interventions.

"If someone is concerned about the curvature of their penis, they should consult a healthcare provider for an evaluation and appropriate management."

While the condition isn't necessarily curable, there are plenty of treatment options available to help manage symptoms.

These include traction therapy, injections, and surgical straightening, though Mayo Clinic notes the disease can sometimes get better without any need for treatment.

The health site notes: "See a health care professional if you notice symptoms of Peyronie's disease. Early treatment gives you the best chance to improve the condition or keep it from getting worse. If you've had the condition for some time, get a health care checkup if the pain, curving, length, or other changes bother you or your partner."