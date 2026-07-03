Noah Walden has urged people to stop using metal grill brushes after a bristle buried his burger resulted in him requiring emergency surgery for a 6-inch incision in his bowel.

The Minnesota teen was hospitalized after a family barbecue on Memorial Day, and has now advised people to 'do a lot of chewing when you're grilling'.

Days after the get together, Walden began to experience intense stomach pains, which resulted in his parents rushing him to hospital in the middle of the night.

Recalling the evening while speaking with WCCO, the teen said: "I had two burgers, and my guess is one of them had the grill bristle in it, and I swallowed it.

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"But when I got up, I couldn't lay back down. It was just so much pain."

Walden added that he couldn't taste nor feel the bristle, which caused him to lose part of his bowel following emergency surgery.

It comes after over 13 million metal grill brushes have been recalled this year, due to consumers reporting swallowing the bristles and requiring medical treatment.

A wire from the barbecue brush punctured the teen's bowel. (Getty Stock Images)

A CT scan found the bristle lodged in his bowel, and doctors reported that it had punctured his intestine.

The teen went onto to spend four days in the hospital before surgery became the only option.

Following the traumatizing incident, his mom, Amie Walden, issued a warning to those planning to barbecue this summer.

"Get rid of your metal grill bristle brushes," she said.

The young boy has opened up about the shocking incident. (CBS News Minnesota)

The mom added that the hospital had to remove part of her son's bowel, forcing doctors to make a six-inch incision on his abdomen.

Speaking about his surgery, Walden added: "I'm just kind of glad that, you know, I could get it over with and eventually be done with this ongoing pain."

Grill manufacturer Nexgrill have also spoken out following the accident, in a statement which read: "Small metal wire bristles can detach from the brushes and stick to the grill or food, posing an ingestion hazard or risk of serious internal injuries that could require surgery."

They added: "There have been a limited number of reported injury incidents associated with these grill brushes.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we made the proactive decision to voluntarily recall these brushes.

"Nexgrill strongly urges customers to stop using the affected brush models immediately and to participate in our voluntary recall."